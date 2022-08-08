Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
indyschild.com
Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall
Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Exterior upgrade on Geist Reservoir
Built in 1988 on Geist Reservoir, this home’s owners were looking to update the exterior and increase the waterfront backyard’s aesthetic appeal and entertaining space. A covered deck made from Ipe, a Brazilian hardwood that naturally repels insects and resists decay, replaced a gravel patio. Retractable screens hidden in the deck’s columns provide protection from the elements at the press of a button.
Fox 59
A brand new farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been on the lookout for a farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indianapolis, look no further than the brand new Pike Farmer’s Market. Founded by two local farmers, the Pike Farmer’s Market is a brand new showcase of local farmers and vendors. With everything available from plants and flowers to fresh vegetables, the market offers a wide variety of products and produce to attendees.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Feed: Osteria, Hy-Vee, And More
Beginning tomorrow, Osteria by Fabio Viviani (11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel, 317-689-6330) is adding dinner hours for the first time since it opened earlier this year. Continuing its Indiana expansion, Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee announced last week that it has a Fishers location in the works, joining a 150,000-square-foot Zionsville branch that will begin construction in 2023.
ZOINKS! Look Who Was Spotted at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum
Who is the most famous dog of all time? An argument could certainly be made for a dog like Toto, Lassie, or maybe even Pluto. My vote, however, has to go to that crime-solving, ghost-chasing, munchie-loving Great Dane called Scooby-Doo. I would even say that the duo of Scooby and his best pal Shaggy is one of the most famous in film/TV history.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy plumbing company expands to Fort Wayne
Indianapolis-based Peterman Brothers is expanding its services with a new location in Fort Wayne. Peterman, an HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indy area, says its northeast Indiana location will provide a full line of HVAC and plumbing services. “Our ability to grow and enter new markets is a...
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
wbiw.com
Bloomington named one of the coolest places to live
BLOOMINGTON – An article by Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, names Bloomington one of the coolest places to live in America. Home to just over 84,000 people, Bloomington offers all the charm of a smaller American town imbued with enough culture–bars, restaurants, and museums to keep up with the trendiest metro areas that the United States is known for, such as Chicago, Brooklyn, and San Francisco.
shelbycountypost.com
West Side Pub & Grub changing hands
A new owner is on the way for a popular Shelbyville establishment. According to a Facebook post, the West Side Pub & Grub will be no longer as of August 19. Owner Scott Asher says that he and his wife, Christina, have enjoyed their seven years as owners. The location...
Current Publishing
New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton
Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022
Indiana State Fair Hot Air Balloons - 2022| Image credit: Indiana State Fair | Indiana State Fair Facebook Photo Page. Cotton candy, popcorn, hotdogs, saltwater taffy, corndogs, hamburgers, souvenirs, and more at the annual Indiana State Fair.
New Hilton hotel proposed for Clay Terrace area
CARMEL, Ind. – Along the stretches of Clay Terrace, Anne White said there’s everything for everyone. “The traffic, the retailers that they bring in, the interest, the beauty of our locations, if people haven’t shopped at Clay Terrace, they need to find it,” she said. White co-owns AH Collection, a women’s boutique she started alongside […]
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
indyschild.com
Our very favorite events happening around Indianapolis
Looking for something to do? Well Indianapolis has hundreds of events each day, so how do you choose what the best ones are? Indy’s Child top rated events list is a curated list based on the events our staff members and readers find most interesting.
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: City of Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival Seeks Artists
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Tuesday:. Andrew Krebbs, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor. City of Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival Seeks Artists. Bloomington, Ind. – The City of Bloomington encourages local artists of color to apply for participation in the Fourth Annual Bloomington Black...
2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter
INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by FOX59, Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing […]
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
I won two $1 million jackpots in just three months defying odds of one in 2.1 million – how my spending habits changed
A LUCKY couple are celebrating an incredible run of luck after scoring a $1million lottery jackpot twice in just three months. Robert Hamilton, of Indianapolis, Indiana, took his first prize home in April after winning $1million on the Hoosier Lottery's $120 Million Cash Spectacular Scratch-off game. Lottery officials said that...
My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville
The store sells adult diapers and adult children's clothing such as onesies. For that reason, the city feels it's a sex shop not a medical supply store.
