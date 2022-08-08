ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall

Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Blueprint for Improvement: Exterior upgrade on Geist Reservoir

Built in 1988 on Geist Reservoir, this home's owners were looking to update the exterior and increase the waterfront backyard's aesthetic appeal and entertaining space. A covered deck made from Ipe, a Brazilian hardwood that naturally repels insects and resists decay, replaced a gravel patio. Retractable screens hidden in the deck's columns provide protection from the elements at the press of a button.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

A brand new farmer's market on the northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been on the lookout for a farmer's market on the northwest side of Indianapolis, look no further than the brand new Pike Farmer's Market. Founded by two local farmers, the Pike Farmer's Market is a brand new showcase of local farmers and vendors. With everything available from plants and flowers to fresh vegetables, the market offers a wide variety of products and produce to attendees.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Feed: Osteria, Hy-Vee, And More

Beginning tomorrow, Osteria by Fabio Viviani (11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel, 317-689-6330) is adding dinner hours for the first time since it opened earlier this year. Continuing its Indiana expansion, Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee announced last week that it has a Fishers location in the works, joining a 150,000-square-foot Zionsville branch that will begin construction in 2023.
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy plumbing company expands to Fort Wayne

Indianapolis-based Peterman Brothers is expanding its services with a new location in Fort Wayne. Peterman, an HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indy area, says its northeast Indiana location will provide a full line of HVAC and plumbing services. "Our ability to grow and enter new markets is a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington named one of the coolest places to live

BLOOMINGTON – An article by Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, names Bloomington one of the coolest places to live in America. Home to just over 84,000 people, Bloomington offers all the charm of a smaller American town imbued with enough culture–bars, restaurants, and museums to keep up with the trendiest metro areas that the United States is known for, such as Chicago, Brooklyn, and San Francisco.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

West Side Pub & Grub changing hands

A new owner is on the way for a popular Shelbyville establishment. According to a Facebook post, the West Side Pub & Grub will be no longer as of August 19. Owner Scott Asher says that he and his wife, Christina, have enjoyed their seven years as owners. The location...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton

Lawrence residents don't have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

New Hilton hotel proposed for Clay Terrace area

CARMEL, Ind. – Along the stretches of Clay Terrace, Anne White said there's everything for everyone. "The traffic, the retailers that they bring in, the interest, the beauty of our locations, if people haven't shopped at Clay Terrace, they need to find it," she said. White co-owns AH Collection, a women's boutique she started alongside […]
CARMEL, IN
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It's apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it's time to get ready for one of the season's best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Our very favorite events happening around Indianapolis

Looking for something to do? Well Indianapolis has hundreds of events each day, so how do you choose what the best ones are? Indy's Child top rated events list is a curated list based on the events our staff members and readers find most interesting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Press release: City of Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival Seeks Artists

The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Tuesday:. Andrew Krebbs, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor. City of Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival Seeks Artists. Bloomington, Ind. – The City of Bloomington encourages local artists of color to apply for participation in the Fourth Annual Bloomington Black...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by FOX59, Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE

