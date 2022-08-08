ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kent Willing
2d ago

why can't these RV and homeless encampments be located at city hall or the city council members homes and their neighborhood.

So What
2d ago

You're only allowed to think that's your house and your property. However, you're not allowed to protect it; but, if you do, it's because you're a bad person.

chris
2d ago

Go to court and dispute and spend thousands in lawyers and court fees and don’t forget to get your property surveyed which will cost you .. play the tape out first!

KING 5

Des Moines fast ferry service to Seattle launches Wednesday

DES MOINES, Wash. — Commuters looking to skip the traffic driving into Seattle will be able to hop on a ferry in Des Moines beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10. The fast ferry is a pilot program being run by the city of Des Moines after a study showed commuters were interested in an alternative way to travel to and from Seattle.
KING 5

I-5 construction project in Tacoma enters final stages

TACOMA, Wash. — Pamela Bateman still remembers how much has changed in her life since 2000 when the Tacoma Pierce County HOV project first began. “Every big thing in my life that I’ve had has been in 20 years,” she recalled. “I got re-married, got a wonderful husband, then all the grandkids, the fight through cancer. Everything major in my life has happened in the last 20 years.”
TACOMA, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Deep Lake High Dive

For generations people have flocked to cool water during the dog days of summer. In south King County, numerous resorts sprouted up around lakes and rivers providing park-like facilities for those seeking relief from the heat. The modern phenomenon of destination resorts was primarily the result of two societal changes: the 8-hour day / 40-hour week, generally adopted by the early 1900s; and inexpensive automobiles, many sold by Henry Ford providing ordinary Americans the ability to drive longer distances in comfort. Hitching up the horse or mule to a wagon or buggy just couldn’t compare to the speed and mobility by which cars and trucks travel.
KING COUNTY, WA
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

The Infinite Extended Through Sept. 5

Following an overwhelming positive reaction and continued support from the Tacoma community, THE INFINITE announced today its extension of the Seattle-Tacoma tour stop. The first and largest collective virtual reality experience, inspired by NASA, will continue to send guests into an out-of-this-world immersive space journey at the historic Tacoma Armory through Monday, Sept. 5 – before heading to their next stop in Richmond, San Francisco in October 2022.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Olympia couple bonded in COVID-19 pandemic through puzzles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — What started as a pandemic pastime has turned into an obsession for Olympia’s Gretchen and Jeff Klein. “This is definitely something that brought us together,” said Jeff Klein. In June, the couple finished 90th in Spain's World Jigsaw Championship Tournament. They were the eighth-best...
OLYMPIA, WA
ncwlife.com

Assaults on Seattle firefighters increase, jeopardizing public safety

(The Center Square) – Seattle firefighters have been subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the last four months, leaving firefighters concerned for their own safety and the impact on the public. The president of Seattle’s firefighter’s union has called on the city council to take prompt action...
SEATTLE, WA
