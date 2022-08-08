ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 13

Ivan Harris
1d ago

Cashman should have picked up Rondon from the giants, montas has had shoulder problems all year for the As.now to late to pick anyone that available for postseason. Cashman needs to go,

Reply(1)
6
William Hess
2d ago

Great job cashman. Give up Montgomery, get beat by Montgomery, bring in Montas, lost that game too.

Reply(2)
14
Brian Aldrich
1d ago

let's stop giving credit to Cashman .he's done NOTHING !!!all yYankee fans know this .The Torre Yankees were built by Bob Watson and Gene Micheal .Watson retired and Cashman walked into a team that was all ready built to win.he CANT or REFUSES TO bring up the prospects and give them fair opportunity.Miguel Andujar ring a bell ??didn't need to get Benatendi to play left .there's too many other issues to list

Reply
3
