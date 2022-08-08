Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries

Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
[Warning: Video May be Disturbing to Some Viewers] Major Injury Head-on Collision on Highway 101 Near Cooks Valley
This post contains of video of the accident that may be disturbing to some viewers. A head-on collision just occurred around 3:15 p.m. on August 9th just north of the Humboldt/Mendocino County line near the Patriot gas station in Cooks Valley. The accident involved a white Chevy Silverado pickup and...
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities at the scene of a plane crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. 3:50 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a plane crash near the Glenn County and Colusa County line on Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at 11 a.m. in the area of County Road F and County Road 68. The Willows Fire Department and Glenn County Sheriff's...
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
kymkemp.com
Driver of the Vehicle That Struck Woman With Her Infant in a Stroller Was Allegedly DUI
A Lake County man is behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning. Officers booked him for felony driving under the influence which caused bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department...
mendofever.com
Traffic Snarl on Highway 101 North of Willits After Single-Vehicle Collision
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information indicate Highway 101 is plugged up north of Willits near Shimmin’s Ridge after a vehicle plowed into a utility pole reportedly causing critical injuries for the driver. The accident was first reported at 10:38 a.m. when a single vehicle...
mendofever.com
Trailer Fire on Ukiah’s Talmage Boulevard Deemed Suspicious and Human-Caused
In the pre-dawn darkness of yesterday morning, Ukiah Valley Fire Authority responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Talmage Boulevard. Upon arrival around 4:30 a.m., they found a commercial trailer engulfed in flames. Firefighters knocked the flames back quickly before spreading to a nearby building. UVFA Battalion...
kymkemp.com
Willits Shooting, Pursuit, and Subsequent Manhunt Nets Five Suspects, Says CHP
On 08/05/2022, at approximately 2056 hours, CHP was notified of a shooting victim in the area of US 101 and West Rd. The victim's Ford Expedition was struck by gunfire and disabled. The victim was not injured and reported that 3 subjects ran from his vehicle after the shooting.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds
Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
mendofever.com
Traffic Logjam on Highway 101 South of Hopland After Single Vehicle Accident
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that a truck pulling a trailer wrecked just south of the Green Bridge in Hopland at approximately 12:10 p.m. The truck is reportedly off of the roadway but the 25′ trailer blocked the northbound lane of Highway 101....
mendofever.com
Male Subject Acting Suspicious, Female Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident in Mendocino County
The California Highway Patrol reported a recent fatal pedestrian crash near Highway 101 in Mendocino County. The car vs. pedestrian accident took place around 4:20 a.m. on the West Road offramp from southbound Highway 101, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash Near Highway 101. A preliminary...
mendofever.com
Two-Vehicle Traffic Collision on Ukiah’s North State Street Causes Minor Injuries
Scanner traffic beginning at 3:52 p.m. indicates that a two-vehicle collision near the 400 block of Ukiah’s North State. The accident was reportedly witnessed by firefighters and the Incident Commander reported four total passengers with one requiring medical evaluation for minor injuries. Please remember that this story is unfolding....
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in I-5 rollover in Glenn County identified
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The CHP has identified the man who was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate-5 in Glenn County on Wednesday. The CHP said 41-year-old Tomas Gaspar was the driver of a 2008 Cadillac SUV and died. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Interstate-5 north of...
ksro.com
Man Charged in Death of Toddler in Ukiah
Charges have been filed against the man accused of causing the death of a toddler in Ukiah. The one-year-old boy was found dead near railroad tracks last week, near where his two-year-old brother had also been abandoned. The man who was responsible for the children at the time, Edward Two Feathers Steele, refused to cooperate in court Monday. He refused to enter a room for an on-camera arraignment hearing. The hearing has been rescheduled to tomorrow. Steele has yet to enter a plea to murder and child endangerment charges.
mendofever.com
Female Wants A Ride To Santa Rosa, Male Yelling In Front Of Location – Ukiah Police Logs 08.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah.
mendofever.com
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
kymkemp.com
Ukiah Man Refuses to Attend Arraignment to be Charged for Murder of One-Year-Old Infant
Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, the man suspected of abandoning a toddler and an infant along a Ukiah railroad track leading to the death of a one-year-old, has been formally charged with felony murder in the second degree. Yesterday, Steele was ordered to stand in front of Mendocino County...
mendofever.com
Someone Trying To Get In The Door, Unknown Subject Inside Location – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.04.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah.
mendofever.com
Washington Woman Admits to Law Enforcement She Sparked Yesterday’s Ogulin Fire in Clearlake
41-year-old Angela Kay Smith of Centralia, Washington has been booked into the Lake County jail facing two charges of arson after allegedly admitting to law enforcement a cigarette she was smoking sparked the Ogulin Fire that grew to 17.2 acres and caused mandatory evacuations yesterday afternoon. Sergeant Mike Perreault of...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Woman Allegedly Provides Two False Names During Arrest
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 8:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
