Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries

Charges have been filed against the man accused of causing the death of a toddler in Ukiah. The one-year-old boy was found dead near railroad tracks last week, near where his two-year-old brother had also been abandoned. The man who was responsible for the children at the time, Edward Two Feathers Steele, refused to cooperate in court Monday. He refused to enter a room for an on-camera arraignment hearing. The hearing has been rescheduled to tomorrow. Steele has yet to enter a plea to murder and child endangerment charges.

UKIAH, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO