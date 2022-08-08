ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Fans React to Cody Bellinger Selling His Insane AZ Mansion

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is selling his Arizona compound and it's caused quite the stir on baseball Twitter.

If you need a home with a private jet hangar, indoor basketball court, practice facility, three bedrooms, and a pool, look no further than the mansion that Cody Bellinger recently put on the market for a cool four million dollars.

The 2019 NL MVP clearly knows how to live the good life. He bought the "house" for $2.85M back in 2020, a fews after he earned 2017 NL rookie of the year honors. If you want a nice pad in Chandler, Arizona, his house is the one for you.

The Jomboy team recently shared some shots of the sprawling mansion on social media and the largest takeaway for fans wasn't the basketball court, or the price tag, but the fact that the 4,500 square foot Bellinger home includes an airplane hangar.

Baseball fans' reactions to the Bellinger house tour were the best part of the whole deal.

Clearly fans had no problem throwing some subtle jabs at Bellinger, but to be fair, the house is pretty ridiculous.

Bellinger has struggled yet again this season at the plate. It hasn't been the complete catastrophe that was his 2021 campaign (44 OPS+), but it hasn't been MVP or rookie of the year production either (77 OPS+).

He's slashing .205/.264/.382 and already has more strikeouts through Saturday (110) than he did in the entire 2019 season (108).

However, his glove and wheels continue to be the reason he stays in the starting lineup for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

He is however, not remaining in his incredible Arizona home.

