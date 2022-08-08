Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily Scarvie
Former PPB officer, LGBTQ trailblazer Mike Garvey dies at 68
Mike Garvey, who may have been PPB's first openly gay male officer, passed away on Monday at the age of 68 of prostate cancer.
City removes certain homeless camps along NE 33rd & Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore — The loud grind of bulldozers pushing trash from homeless camps made it hard to hear along one section of Northeast 33rd Drive on Tuesday morning. To those driving by, it may have sounded like routine road work — but to those living along the roadway, it was the sound of time running out.
Portland woman left with yard full of clutter
A woman in Multnomah Village says she watched as a stranger dumped trash in her front yard and now is frustrated that she's likely going to have to pay to clean up the mess.
KGW
A look back on Portland's historic Roseway Theater
The Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. The cause is still under investigation.
Multnomah County couple kicked out of motel shelter due to pregnancy, lawsuit alleges
A Multnomah County couple is suing Do Good Multnomah, a local non-profit, for allegedly kicking them out of their residence based off of familial status.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the Emptying of the Taft Home
Last week’s cover story examined a baffling vacancy at the heart of Portland: a 115-year-old hotel called the Taft Home, which for decades housed people with mental and physical disabilities around the corner from the Crystal Ballroom (“The Mystery of the Taft Home,” WW, July 27). In December, the home’s operator shuttered rather than fix neglect discovered by state regulators. The building now stands vacant—despite being owned by the largest nonprofit provider of subsidized housing in Portland and receiving financing from the city’s Housing Bureau. One of its former residents, Josephine Allen, spent much of the past eight months sleeping in a tent across the street. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Focus on murdered, missing Indigenous people extends beyond reservations
When Laura John started working as the city of Portland’s first full-time tribal relations director, she heard a common complaint from Indigenous community members: police weren’t taking action on missing and murdered Indigenous persons, one of the most alarming problems facing the urban Native community. “I was getting...
Unitus credit union to leave downtown Portland headquarters
Unitus Community Credit Union is leaving its headquarters in downtown Portland for Washington County as part of a new strategy it says will ease commuting and collaboration for employees who live outside of Portland. The plan to leave 1300 S.W. Sixth Ave., a building called Unitus Plaza since the credit...
kptv.com
Portland is the most sustainable city in the U.S., according to a new study
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new study has revealed Portland to be the most sustainable city in the United States. The study commissioned by travel blog ParkSleepFly analyzed 50 of the most visited cities in the US on the total carbon footprint per person, to reveal the destinations with the lowest carbon footprint.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: TriMet Increasing Police Presence, Roseway Theater Burns, Democrats Celebrate Bill Passage
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! Hope your week...
opb.org
Vancouver doctor sees climate change’s impact on patients’ health
Editor’s Note: OPB recently hosted a cohort of early career journalists as a part of NPR’s Next Generation Radio. They spent time talking to people in the region about how climate change directly affects them and their communities. This story is a part of that series. Two years...
Public invited to help rename Southwest Portland park and pool
A Park; Wilson Outdoor Pool both slated to be renamed this fall with input from ad hoc committee and online surveyNearly two years after getting a temporary name, A Park in Southwest Portland is slated to be renamed by the city. Portland Parks & Recreation says community input will help determine the new name for the west side park, which was previously called Custer Park until former City Commissioner Amanda Fritz gave it a placeholder name before she left office, with hopes of finding a more suitable name for the city park. "We have put out a call for...
Channel 6000
A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
KATU.com
Security guard stabbed in the head at Oregon Convention Center
PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard was stabbed in the head outside the Oregon Convention Center, according to Portland Police. The guard was taken to the hospital and endured serious injuries. Officers found and arrested the man that allegedly stabbed the security officer, who was later identified as Okerlil...
Sale pending for SE Portland squatter home
A sale is now pending on a SE Portland house where squatters have been residing.
WWEEK
Portland Nonprofit Will Provide Guaranteed Income
Black Resilience Fund, a program of Brown Hope, a nonprofit started by social justice activist Cameron Whitten in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, began accepting applications Aug. 1 for an initiative to provide up to 50 Black families with a guaranteed basic income of up to $2,000 a month for three years.
WWEEK
Portland’s Communities of Color Are Dying at Especially High Rates During the Pandemic. Help Us Investigate Why.
During the pandemic, Portlanders have been hit especially hard, dying in greater numbers from the COVID-19 virus along with homicides, drug overdoses, suicides and summertime heat waves. No single community has been affected more in Portland than communities of color, mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel abruptly closes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man and woman looking for a bite to eat Tuesday morning were shocked to find the Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel closed and boarded up. Others who live and work in the area were just as surprised. "What's going on?" asked Steve Goodwin. KGW reached out...
thereflector.com
Clark County seeks volunteers for law and justice council
The Clark County Council is seeking applicants for an open seat on the county’s law and justice council. The position is open to a resident who lives in an incorporated city in Clark County, stated a news release. The law and justice council was established by law to help...
kslnewsradio.com
200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heat wave
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than...
