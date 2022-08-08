ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGW

City removes certain homeless camps along NE 33rd & Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore — The loud grind of bulldozers pushing trash from homeless camps made it hard to hear along one section of Northeast 33rd Drive on Tuesday morning. To those driving by, it may have sounded like routine road work — but to those living along the roadway, it was the sound of time running out.
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Emptying of the Taft Home

Last week’s cover story examined a baffling vacancy at the heart of Portland: a 115-year-old hotel called the Taft Home, which for decades housed people with mental and physical disabilities around the corner from the Crystal Ballroom (“The Mystery of the Taft Home,” WW, July 27). In December, the home’s operator shuttered rather than fix neglect discovered by state regulators. The building now stands vacant—despite being owned by the largest nonprofit provider of subsidized housing in Portland and receiving financing from the city’s Housing Bureau. One of its former residents, Josephine Allen, spent much of the past eight months sleeping in a tent across the street. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Lake Oswego Review

Public invited to help rename Southwest Portland park and pool

A Park; Wilson Outdoor Pool both slated to be renamed this fall with input from ad hoc committee and online surveyNearly two years after getting a temporary name, A Park in Southwest Portland is slated to be renamed by the city. Portland Parks & Recreation says community input will help determine the new name for the west side park, which was previously called Custer Park until former City Commissioner Amanda Fritz gave it a placeholder name before she left office, with hopes of finding a more suitable name for the city park. "We have put out a call for...
Channel 6000

A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
KATU.com

Security guard stabbed in the head at Oregon Convention Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard was stabbed in the head outside the Oregon Convention Center, according to Portland Police. The guard was taken to the hospital and endured serious injuries. Officers found and arrested the man that allegedly stabbed the security officer, who was later identified as Okerlil...
WWEEK

Portland Nonprofit Will Provide Guaranteed Income

Black Resilience Fund, a program of Brown Hope, a nonprofit started by social justice activist Cameron Whitten in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, began accepting applications Aug. 1 for an initiative to provide up to 50 Black families with a guaranteed basic income of up to $2,000 a month for three years.
KGW

Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel abruptly closes

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man and woman looking for a bite to eat Tuesday morning were shocked to find the Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel closed and boarded up. Others who live and work in the area were just as surprised. "What's going on?" asked Steve Goodwin. KGW reached out...
thereflector.com

Clark County seeks volunteers for law and justice council

The Clark County Council is seeking applicants for an open seat on the county’s law and justice council. The position is open to a resident who lives in an incorporated city in Clark County, stated a news release. The law and justice council was established by law to help...
kslnewsradio.com

200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heat wave

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than...
