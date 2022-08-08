Read full article on original website
25 Sports Tour: Pekin Dragons
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first stop on our 34-school high school football tour brings us to Pekin. The Dragons return perhaps the most dynamic backfields in the area in senior QB Scotty Jordan, senior FB Tanner Sprecher and senior RB Kanye Tyler and they’ve got big goals this season, including a Mid-Illini Conference championship.
August 9 declared Annie Malone Day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Annie Malone was the first African American woman to ever be named a millionaire, and with Aug. 9 being her birthday, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali declared a day in her name. A press conference was held to celebrate the day at the Peoria Riverfront Museum...
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Spalding Pastoral Center
—- THE SPALDING PASTORAL CENTER. Here’s photos from the inside of what used to be Spalding High School. There’s the chapel and some of the class rooms are now bedrooms for overnight Cursillo and Teens Encounter Christ weekend retreats that take place here. Check out the bottle-cap artwork...
More normalcy expected as students return to classroom
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As students prepare to head back to school, education leaders said students and parents should expect more normalcy this year. Just a year ago, students and staff were getting ready for a school year with masking, social distancing, or testing requirements. “The pandemic was unlike...
Interim Galesburg parks director named permanent boss
The city of Galesburg has selected Elizabeth Varner as the Director of Parks and Recreation effective Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Varner has been serving as the Interim Director of Parks and Recreation since April 2022 and has over 32 years of professional experience in the field of parks and recreation, including working for the city of Galesburg for 30 years before her retirement in 2018, according to a city release Tuesday.
Pet of the Week, August 10th
Karen is still a kitten so she has plenty of energy. Her owners were moving so she is ready to get settled in her new home. You can get more info on her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
47 holes 'consistent with a shotgun blast' found on exterior of Galesburg home
GALESBURG — A northeastern Galesburg residence was reportedly damaged by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 900 block of Bateman Street at 9:01 a.m. where the residents showed officers damage to the front of the home, consistent with shotgun damage. A total of 47...
Local non-profit hosts community cookout
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Israelites of Peoria and the Law and Faith Assemblies came together to host a community cookout Sunday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr park. While burgers hotdogs, and brats sat on the grill, many community members came to enjoy the afternoon, play with water balloons, play basketball and of course eat.
Pepperell Chiropractic talks acupuncture
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many people in Peoria, IL have the idea that chiropractic care is a way to treat back and neck pain. Chiropractic may benefit your medical care for such problems, our job at Pepperell Chiropractic is to help you improve your overall health and wellness. Your...
Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
PPS board passes intergovernmental agreement
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School board is working to increase safety, both inside and outside the classroom. It’s a decision that was made at the Monday night board meeting. An intergovernmental agreement was previously passed by the Peoria City Council and has now been passed by the PPS board.
OSF HealthCare to move clinic locations
In west-central Illinois, some upcoming changes will help when it comes to accessing OSF HealthCare services. The OSF Medical Group – Primary Care clinic currently located at 104 S. Broad Street in Knoxville will move to its new home at 904 E. Main Street, according to a Tuesday OSF release. As a rural health clinic, OSF HealthCare – Medical Group connects patients to health care resources across the OSF Ministry and proudly serves residents in the community by providing access to family medicine services. The new location is slated to open in late August.
Lots of new restaurants popping up around Bloomington-Normal
Eleven new restaurants have opened, or are in the process of opening, in Bloomington-Normal. One of the most notable is Pop-Up Chicken Shop. The restaurant, known of course for its chicken, but also for its tasty burgers, is relocating from the VFW building on East Lincoln Street to the former JP Wheel and Alehouse establishment on North Hershey Road in Bloomington.
Report: Black drivers are nearly 7 times more likely to be stopped by Peoria police
Black drivers are far more likely to be pulled over by Peoria police than white drivers — 6.8 times more likely, to be exact. That's according to the 2021 Illinois Traffic and Pedestrian Stop Statistical Study conducted by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). Peoria police reported 61% of...
CI Hero: Brimfield native continues service to the community
BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Three decades of public service and five years as Peoria County’s Sheriff. This week’s CI Hero, Brian Asbell, hails from Brimfield, where he said the community is centered around caring for others. Whether it’s reflecting on his time served to protect the community, or his work supporting breast cancer research, Brian […]
Why your license plate stickers look different this year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois license plate stickers look different this year, and some people are wondering why. “It was a little odd,” said one Jeremy Brown, Peoria resident. The Spokesperson for the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, Dave Druker said it’s a problem that emerged in 2022...
Peoria teachers union prepare to rally ahead of federal mediation
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 met Sunday to prepare for an upcoming rally regarding teachers’ working conditions. This comes in the wake of the union and Peoria Public Schools preparing to head into federal mediation. On August 2, 2022, the Peoria Federation...
Gun sales drop for some shops in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Federal data on how many Americans are buying guns is showing a decrease, and Illinois is a significant piece of that picture. Background checks are required to purchase a firearm. An analysis of background checks by the FBI shows those background checks are down 63% in Illinois. 25News looked into whether that is creating a trickle effect on gun sales in the area.
Bicyclist dead after Chillicothe accident
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A Chillicothe woman is dead after her bicycle was struck by a car late Friday morning. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Shelly Perry, 67, determined she died from multiple blunt force injuries and severe internal bleeding. She was pronounced dead at...
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Castle’s Patio Inn!
Castle’s Patio Inn re-opened after the pandemic shutdown last year under new ownership with a little re-modeling and it’s started a new chapter for this legendary Peoria tavern that’s been serving up food and drinks on this corner since the ‘60’s. Speaking of chapters, rumor...
