One Kansas State running back may already be emerging as Deuce Vaughn’s understudy
“We are excited about him.”
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
KU’s Ky Thomas opens up on decision to return home
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka High alum Ky Thomas originally went to Minnesota to play running back for the Gophers. After a year of playing time, he decided to come back home. “Coming back home was a big thing for me,” Thomas said. “I got siblings and a lot of family.” But it wasn’t all about […]
Kansas State football's 10 best walk-ons of all time
Kansas State has a rich tradition of turning its walk-ons into key scholarship players. It seems as if every season the Wildcats have a player that started as a walk-on but goes on to earn a scholarship spot and play meaningful snaps for the team. On this season's roster, Phillip Brooks highlights those criteria. Last season, it was Noah Johnson. The season before featured Devin Anctil.
Emporia State Elite Camp beneficial to athletes and coaches
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A great way to get student athletes to your Emporia State’s campus, the 2022 Elite Camp. Head coach Craig Doty says some athletes they are recruiting were in attendance and 50 total athletes came out. He told 13 Sports this is a good way to get them on campus and get a feel for what their program is all about.
Heat melts Park City man's roof
K-State holds open media practice, first looks at new QB Adrian Martinez. Our first looks at Kansas State's newest quarterback Adrian Martinez. Police body cam shows officer involved shooting that critically injured one. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT. Police body cam shows more insight into Sunday's officer-involved...
High school Fall sports season approaches
High school fall sports practices begin next Monday. This past Monday evening Junction City High School officials reviewed fall sports procedures for students, parents and guardians. Randall Zimmerman is beginning his 29th season as the head football coach at JCHS. The first day of practice will include arrival of players...
Fort Riley soldiers welcomed home, honored by thousands at Sporting KC game
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers from Fort Riley were welcomed home from a nearly year-long deployment to Europe as thousands honored them at Military Appreciation Day with Sporting KC. The Big Red One says soldiers from Fort Riley, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division,...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Travis Shumake and Sean Dixon: Opening Doors in NHRA Drag Racing
At 37 years old, Travis Shumake may be new to drag racing as a driver, but he’s definitely not new to the sport. His late father, Tripp Shumake, was the winner of multiple NHRA titles and his mother, Susie Shumake, is a member of the Arizona Drag Racing Hall of Fame for her contributions to the sport. But it wasn’t until recently that Travis decided he wanted to give it a go behind the wheel. And he is doing so in full knowledge that when he hits the pavement at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka for the Menards NHRA Nationals, he will become the first openly gay driver on the circuit. It’s a milestone he doesn’t take lightly and one that he is hoping will spark new conversations among the sport’s fans base, which over the years has leaned conservative. But his story isn’t the only one that may spark new conversations.
Drivers rev their engines for Pro Stock race weekend in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers and racing fans alike are revving their engines and set to fly around the Heartland Motorsports Track over the weekend with the Menards NHRA Nationals. With his first Pro Stock win in Seattle, Elite Motorsports LLC says Troy Coughlin Jr. is excited to race in...
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
Warning after Kansas woman bit by rattlesnake
It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state.
Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?
EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m., at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present […]
CoreFirst Bank & Trust named best bank in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CoreFirst Bank, founded in the Capital City, was named the best bank in Kansas by Forbes. CoreFirst Bank & Trust says in a recent Forbes Magazine publication, it was named as one of America’s best in-state banks. It said the 2022 rankings were created alongside market research company Statista.
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
City of Topeka to survey road conditions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced it will begin a project to inventory the condition of all roads maintained by the City on Wednesday, August 10th. The City has hired Roadway Asset Services (RAS), which is a nationwide firm based out of Austin, Texas to provide asset management and mobile data collection services.
Dana Chandler trial enters Day 4 in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Testimony began Wednesday morning on Day 4 of the Dana Chandler retrial in Shawnee County District Court. The court was called into session at 9:14 a.m. At the outset of the proceedings, a person who had been on jury duty was released after the woman’s husband tested positive for COVID-19.
Manhattan-Ogden district more than 100 staff short for upcoming school year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ‘help wanted’ sign remains out at Manhattan-Ogden schools, with a week remaining until the new school year. USD 383 Director of Business Services Lew Faust said the district has more than 100 positions open right now. While all licensed positions are filled, Faust said the district is looking to fill a number of classified staff positions, including paraprofessionals, food service workers, bus drivers and custodians.
