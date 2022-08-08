Read full article on original website
KCBY
Oakridge on alert as Cedar Creek Fire burns 12 miles away
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The town of Oakridge is once again watching as a large fire burns near them. We spoke to the mayor and fire crews about their fears as the fire remains zero percent contained. At Oakridge Elementary, a fire base has been set up to give residents...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Remote Oregon wildfire cameras become key to finding new smokes quickly
When it comes to wildfires, finding them fast can mean the difference between a 25-acre blaze and a fire that burns for weeks. Part of the job of finding those fires before they get too big falls on spotters perched in fire lookout towers. But technology is also helping to spot new smokes.
Lebanon-Express
Weather Service warns of fire risk, 'abundant lightning'
Linn County still risks potentially fire-starting lightning storms after the National Weather Service extended a red flag warning into Wednesday morning. The Weather Service forecasted “abundant lightning” Monday for the Cascades from Mt. Hood to Mt. Shasta, and a large Swath of Central Oregon as well as Modoc and Siskiyou counties in California.
Oregon Rescue Squad Recovers Mount Hood Climber’s Body Months After Her Death
The identity of the Mount Hood climber and her companion have both been revealed after her body was finally able to be reached. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirms the body of 34-year-old Pradnya Mohite of Issaquah, Washington was recovered from Oregon’s Mount Hood on Saturday, August 6. Her recovery comes nearly five months after her death on the treacherous part of the mountain.
KDRV
Crews put on illegal campfire near Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Crews put out an illegal campfire in the Umpqua National Forest Friday night, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. According to officials, forest leaders were driving roads in the Steamboat drainage when they came across the fire which had flames close to three feet high. The...
KGW
Rolling thunder & Lightning in South Salem
Rolling thunder and lightning in Salem, Ore. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: DiAnne Sherwood.
Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River
An extensive search effort on Sunday found the body of a Prineville man who had disappeared in the Deschutes River while swimming with a friend in the Terrebonne area on Saturday, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River appeared first on KTVZ.
clayconews.com
SWIMMER DIES FOLLOWING WATER RESCUE FROM A TRIBUTARY OF THE COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that just after 4:00 P.M., on Friday, July 29, 2022, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Corbett and Gresham Fire Departments responded to the Sandy River near Dabney State Park for a report of a water rescue.
kezi.com
Family and friends of lost boy hosting life jacket drive
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- After Jeremy Van Brocklin drowned in the Fern Ridge Reservoir on August 1, family and friends swore to take steps to prevent such a tragedy from happening again. Michelle Barton, the mother of Van Brocklin's girlfriend and a volunteer at the Jeremy Van Brocklin Foundation, is...
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
kezi.com
Several structures lost in large Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews battled a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene,...
kptv.com
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died Monday following a crash on Highway 138W in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near milepost 17A. OSP said an investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
kezi.com
Task force returns to Lane County from Miller Road Fire
A task force of Lane County firefighters returned from the Miller Road Fire Sunday. The Miller Road Fire is 95% contained, according to a Sunday morning update. Officials with Central Oregon Fire gave their final update on the Miller Road Fire Sunday morning. The task force consisted of 14 firefighters,...
kezi.com
Benton County deputies seeking evidence in mysterious shooting
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to a mysterious shooting that left one man injured early on Sunday morning. According to the BCSO, a 44-year-old man called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on August 7 to say he was bleeding from his shoulder. Deputies say the man suspected a gunshot, but wasn’t sure because no windows in his studio apartment were broken. The Corvallis Fire Department responded to transport the man to the hospital, where it was found that his non-life-threatening injury was indeed a gunshot wound.
opb.org
Santiam Canyon areas may be open after wildfires, but their access points might not be
Much of the Santiam Canyon wilderness areas have reopened after being heavily damaged by wildfires in recent years, but don’t pack your bag for your favorite spot just yet. Many of the main access points, like trailheads and roads, remain closed because they’re not fully repaired. U.S. Forest...
kezi.com
New navigation center in Eugene set to open next week
EUGENE, Ore.-- A new navigation center, five years in the making, is aimed at tackling the homelessness crisis. “In one way it is a relief, but in another way, it is a call to action. Now the work begins,” said Pat Farr, Lane County Board Chair. “We have done a lot of work getting this place prepared, but it is a sense of relief to finally have it online. But now we start serving people, and that's what it is all about.”
Tigard Police ‘blitz’ at Fred Meyer ends with accused shoplifters arrested
A coordinated blitz by the Tigard Police caught several accused shoplifters at a local Fred Meyer.
Body of Mt. Hood climber recovered in dangerous mission
The body of a climber who died on Mount Hood in March was recovered Saturday once rescuers saw there was adequate melt in the area to complete the mission.
kqennewsradio.com
OAKLAND TEEN DIES IN HIGHWAY CRASH
An Oakland teen died in a crash on Highway 138W, seven miles west of Sutherlin, on Monday afternoon. An Oregon State Police report said at about 2:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash near milepost 17a. A preliminary investigation revealed that a sedan operated by a 17-year old female, was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The sedan left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
KGW
