Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Related
wcbi.com
Clouds and Rain Through Thursday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) –Another cloudy day with increased rain and storm chances, high temperatures will peak in the upper 80s. A weak cold front is on the way and will arrive late tonight/early into Thursday morning. Following the front, we’ll have drier air and lower rain chances. WEDNESDAY:...
wcbi.com
Hot and Muggy Today, but Rain is on the Way
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and humid through Monday, then slight cooling begins on Tuesday. Rain and storms are likely through Thursday. MONDAY: Hot and muggy start to the new work week, we’ll reach a high temp near 93 today with heat index values as high as 105 in some places. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Low temp: 72.
wcbi.com
City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps. Over the past few years, the traffic control features have been put in around town to slow speeders in residential areas. A new design and new materials are allowing public works crews to...
wcbi.com
Famous Maroon Band training for the football season
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s day two of a week long band camp for the Famous Maroon Band. This year’s band is made up of 386 members. They spent most of the morning on the practice field getting their sets together for the show this fall. Last night’s rain members say put them a little behind.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo chef represents Mississippi in Great American Seafood Cook-Off
Tupelo's Chef Cooper Miller is the King of Mississippi Seafood. He joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about his recent experience while competing for a national title.
wcbi.com
4 County Electric Power Association honored for keeping energy cost low
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- 4 County Electric Power Association is recognized for making energy costs more affordable. Tennessee Valley Authority honored the Columbus-based company with the North Star Award. This award is for organizations that help lower energy cost for underserved communities in their service area. 4 County also received accolades...
wcbi.com
Staffing shortages force Moncrief Park pool to close over weekend
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Staffing shortages in the city of Starkville are putting a damper on some of the summer fun. A shortage of lifeguards forced the public pool at Moncrief Park to be closed over the weekend. Mayor Lynn Spruill says the shortages can be blamed on a...
Commercial Dispatch
A new adventure in a familiar place
It is now official that I am the new lifestyles editor for The Dispatch. My name is on the dotted line, though the ink is still a little damp, but nevertheless I thought I’d take this time to introduce myself. I would like to start by saying that I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
Teacher of the Month
Talk to WCBI’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
wcbi.com
New Executive Director of the MSMS brings new ideas
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The new Executive Director of the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science brings a unique perspective to the job. Donnie Cook introduced himself to business and community leaders in Columbus, briefed them on the mission of MSMS, and shared his plans for the school’s future.
wcbi.com
Clark Family celebrates 55 years of Gospel music
ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – It was an afternoon of singing and celebrating a local gospel music family in Aberdeen. The Clark Family’s 55th Anniversary Celebration filled up the Aberdeen Community Center on High Street. Gospel groups from the region and even as far away as Memphis turned out for the event.
wcbi.com
Columbus School District’s leadership could be in for a change
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus School District’s leadership could be in for a change. The school board has called a special meeting for Tuesday night to discuss the superintendent’s employment. Dr. Cherie Labat has been leading the Columbus Municipal School District since June 2018. She came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings over the weekend that sent two people to the hospital. A man was shot in the arm in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue North about midnight Saturday. The victim told police he heard gunfire as he...
wcbi.com
Ackerman burglar broke into a Tobacco Shed
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman burglar uses a garbage can to help make a clean sweep. Ackerman police say this man broke into a Tobacco Shed about 2:30 Tuesday morning. The thief was inside the store about 45 seconds before crawling out of the broken glass front door.
wcbi.com
Artesia Day 2022 is here and people are thrilled
ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s one of the oldest small town festivals in the area. The Artesia Day Festival kicked off Thursday night and continues throughout the weekend. People are excited to be back in the small town for the festivities they’ve grown to love more and more over the years.
Commercial Dispatch
Golden Triangle Theatre finds new home at old church
The Golden Triangle Theatre has found a new home in a familiar place, the former First Baptist Church building on Seventh Street North in downtown Columbus. The massive structure, built in 1908, had been on the market since 2005 before Vince Rapisarda purchased it earlier this year. He was soon approached by the organization about potentially using part of the space.
wtva.com
Info released about Mantachie chase and arrest
MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is charged with stealing a Mantachie police vehicle and leading law enforcement officers on a two-county chase. According to a news release from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened Saturday evening, Aug. 6 shortly before midnight. Mantachie police responded to a...
wcbi.com
Two area clinics will share in over a million dollars of federal money
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two area clinics will share in over a million dollars of federal money coming to Mississippi. The US Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration is sending over $1 million in American Rescue Plan money to Mississippi. The extra...
Commercial Dispatch
With design approved, Main Street project awaits more funding
STARKVILLE — Alaina Prentice Phillips’ business might not be on Main Street, but she wholeheartedly supports a planned Main Street redevelopment project. Phillips has owned Merle Norman on Russell Street — near downtown — for the last 10 years, and she said redevelopment efforts will be beneficial to businesses, though she does admit that there will be growing pains.
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Comments / 0