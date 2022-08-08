ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Clouds and Rain Through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) –Another cloudy day with increased rain and storm chances, high temperatures will peak in the upper 80s. A weak cold front is on the way and will arrive late tonight/early into Thursday morning. Following the front, we’ll have drier air and lower rain chances. WEDNESDAY:...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Hot and Muggy Today, but Rain is on the Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and humid through Monday, then slight cooling begins on Tuesday. Rain and storms are likely through Thursday. MONDAY: Hot and muggy start to the new work week, we’ll reach a high temp near 93 today with heat index values as high as 105 in some places. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Low temp: 72.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps. Over the past few years, the traffic control features have been put in around town to slow speeders in residential areas. A new design and new materials are allowing public works crews to...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Famous Maroon Band training for the football season

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s day two of a week long band camp for the Famous Maroon Band. This year’s band is made up of 386 members. They spent most of the morning on the practice field getting their sets together for the show this fall. Last night’s rain members say put them a little behind.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, MS
wcbi.com

4 County Electric Power Association honored for keeping energy cost low

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- 4 County Electric Power Association is recognized for making energy costs more affordable. Tennessee Valley Authority honored the Columbus-based company with the North Star Award. This award is for organizations that help lower energy cost for underserved communities in their service area. 4 County also received accolades...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

A new adventure in a familiar place

It is now official that I am the new lifestyles editor for The Dispatch. My name is on the dotted line, though the ink is still a little damp, but nevertheless I thought I’d take this time to introduce myself. I would like to start by saying that I...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com

Teacher of the Month

Talk to WCBI’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

New Executive Director of the MSMS brings new ideas

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The new Executive Director of the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science brings a unique perspective to the job. Donnie Cook introduced himself to business and community leaders in Columbus, briefed them on the mission of MSMS, and shared his plans for the school’s future.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Clark Family celebrates 55 years of Gospel music

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – It was an afternoon of singing and celebrating a local gospel music family in Aberdeen. The Clark Family’s 55th Anniversary Celebration filled up the Aberdeen Community Center on High Street. Gospel groups from the region and even as far away as Memphis turned out for the event.
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus School District’s leadership could be in for a change

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus School District’s leadership could be in for a change. The school board has called a special meeting for Tuesday night to discuss the superintendent’s employment. Dr. Cherie Labat has been leading the Columbus Municipal School District since June 2018. She came...
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wcbi.com

Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings over the weekend that sent two people to the hospital. A man was shot in the arm in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue North about midnight Saturday. The victim told police he heard gunfire as he...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Ackerman burglar broke into a Tobacco Shed

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman burglar uses a garbage can to help make a clean sweep. Ackerman police say this man broke into a Tobacco Shed about 2:30 Tuesday morning. The thief was inside the store about 45 seconds before crawling out of the broken glass front door.
ACKERMAN, MS
wcbi.com

Artesia Day 2022 is here and people are thrilled

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s one of the oldest small town festivals in the area. The Artesia Day Festival kicked off Thursday night and continues throughout the weekend. People are excited to be back in the small town for the festivities they’ve grown to love more and more over the years.
ARTESIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Golden Triangle Theatre finds new home at old church

The Golden Triangle Theatre has found a new home in a familiar place, the former First Baptist Church building on Seventh Street North in downtown Columbus. The massive structure, built in 1908, had been on the market since 2005 before Vince Rapisarda purchased it earlier this year. He was soon approached by the organization about potentially using part of the space.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Info released about Mantachie chase and arrest

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is charged with stealing a Mantachie police vehicle and leading law enforcement officers on a two-county chase. According to a news release from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened Saturday evening, Aug. 6 shortly before midnight. Mantachie police responded to a...
MANTACHIE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

With design approved, Main Street project awaits more funding

STARKVILLE — Alaina Prentice Phillips’ business might not be on Main Street, but she wholeheartedly supports a planned Main Street redevelopment project. Phillips has owned Merle Norman on Russell Street — near downtown — for the last 10 years, and she said redevelopment efforts will be beneficial to businesses, though she does admit that there will be growing pains.
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy