ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

Hundreds Of Bullets Fly In Gresham Shootings

GRESHAM, Ore. — There have been at least six shootings in four nights across the city. Somebody was shot after 10:15 on Monday night near SE 1st and Burnside just blocks away from another shooting over the weekend. There’s no word on the person’s condition. A suspect has not been identified.
GRESHAM, OR
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for Murder

“I don't know how to defend myself against the truth.”. Dan Brophy image courtesy of Oregon Culinary Institute via Facebook. What if you found out your spouse, who you trusted implicitly and never thought would hurt you, had been fantasizing about your murder, possibly even for years? This is not advice, but if one were to murder their spouse, they certainly shouldn’t write about it on their blog. Detailing inner thoughts on exactly how one might carry out the attack and get away with it.
PORTLAND, OR
police1.com

Video: Police plane catches shootout in Portland neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Gresham, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Beloved Hillsdale café victim of early morning burglary

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Someone broke into a beloved cafe in the Hillsdale neighborhood Monday morning. The owners tell FOX 12, that this is the first time someone has broken into Gigi’s Cafe in the eight years they’ve been there, but they also say they’re not exactly shocked this happened in the neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Car damaged by thrown guitar

The Beaverton Police Department conducted checks and answered calls from July 22-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, July 22 A victim on Southwest Hall Boulevard had $1,577 worth of power tools stolen from his unlocked vehicle. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Davies Road for assault after he scratched, punched and slapped...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

2 arrested, 3 given warnings during shoplifting sting in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested during a shoplifting sting at a Fred Meyer store in Tigard last week. Police said detectives with the Tigard Police Commercial Crimes Unit joined loss prevention employees on Aug. 4 at the Fred Meyer, located at 11565 Southwest Pacific Highway, for a “saturation blitz” that focused on people shoplifting or committing criminal activity.
TIGARD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Panhandler arrested for pulling down pants

The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service from July 25-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 25 A man spat in the face of a customer while inside a store in the 300 block of South First Avenue. The man took off running and was chased by multiple witnesses, who pointed out to responding officers where the man was hiding. The man was located inside...
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

2 injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police is investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night. Witnesses near Northeast 90th Avenue and Northeast Flanders Street told police they heard over 60 shots. Police found damage to nearby cars and a bus shelter. Officers did not find any victims at the...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Driver Injured In NE Portland Crash Passes Away

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person has died from the injuries they suffered in a crash in Northeast Portland last month. A vehicle crashed into a tree on Northeast Cornfoot Road east of 47th Avenue in front of FedEx on July 27th. Police said on Monday that the driver died...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Charges to be filed in Woodland shooting that injured one person

Officers from the Woodland Police Department were called to the Horseshoe Lake Mobile Home Park in Woodland on July 27 in response to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found a man on the ground who had fallen out of a motorized wheelchair and there was blood in the street, stated a news release.
WOODLAND, WA
kptv.com

1 injured in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in Vancouver, Sunday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Just after 9 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy