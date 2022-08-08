Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-08-09 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Dawson; Forsyth The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Forsyth County in north central Georgia Southeastern Dawson County in north central Georgia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 225 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Silver City, or near Dawsonville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cumming, Dawsonville, Dougherty, Matt, Silver City, Chestatee, Hollis Lathem Reservoir, Ducktown, Coal Mountain, Hightower, War Hill Park and McKee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-08-10 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Gordon; Murray; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Gordon County in northwestern Georgia Southwestern Murray County in northwestern Georgia Southeastern Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT Wednesday. * At 941 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dalton, Calhoun, Resaca, Tilton and Nickelsville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
