Effective: 2022-08-08 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-08 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning near Chino Valley has moved out of the area and towards Prescott. Therefore, this warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO