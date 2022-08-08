Read full article on original website
Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to 104 expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Nights will be warmer with low temperatures mostly in the lower 70s.
Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 15:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following county, Riverside. * WHEN...Until 615 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 420 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Palm Springs, eastern Anza, Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza and Santa Rosa Mountain. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
