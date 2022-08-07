Driver injured in freeway shooting; all eastbound I-94 lanes reopen after 2-hour closure

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 were shut down in Milwaukee for two hours after a driver was injured in a shooting Sunday evening.

The shooting was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the 25th Street off-ramp, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's department said. Freeway lanes reopened shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the injured driver has been hospitalized.

