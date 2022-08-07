ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Driver injured in freeway shooting; all eastbound I-94 lanes reopen after 2-hour closure

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 were shut down in Milwaukee for two hours after a driver was injured in a shooting Sunday evening.

The shooting was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the 25th Street off-ramp, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's department said. Freeway lanes reopened shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the injured driver has been hospitalized.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#I 94#Milwaukee#Freeway#Violent Crime
Fox11online.com

2 motorcyclists badly injured in crash on I-41

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Nashotah man dies in car vs. tree crash Tuesday morning in town of Ottawa

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Western Lakes Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 67 just south of Parry Road in the town of Ottawa just before 5 a.m Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's department, an initial investigation shows the vehicle, which was being...
NASHOTAH, WI
generalaviationnews.com

Two injured when carb ice contributes to crash

The pilot reported that the Piper PA22’s engine was not developing the expected engine RPMs during the takeoff and initial climb from the airport in Burlington, Wisconsin. He noticed the airplane was not climbing well and may have trouble clearing small trees near the end of the runway. He maneuvered through a low spot in the trees after he realized he did not have sufficient runway remaining to land. He then performed a couple pitch maneuvers in an attempt to gain altitude and airspeed, which resulted in a minimal gain in altitude.
BURLINGTON, WI
wgtd.org

InSinkErator Sold; New Details in Cemetery Shooting; Man Shot "Multiple" Times and Survives

The company that's buying Mt. Pleasant-based InSinkErator says the food waste disposal leader will operate as a separate business unit and will remain in Mt. Pleasant. Michigan-based Whirlpool Corp. announced the $3 billion, all-cash purchase Monday. InSinkErator has been owned by Emerson Electric for over 50 years. Emerson said it's selling InSinkErator because it's in the process of creating a "higher growth, more diversified and cohesive" portfolio. InSinkErator employees almost 1,400 people in the area. The company opened a new $34 million headquarters and technology lab in Mt. Pleasant back in 2018.
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Man Lands Plane on Lake County Roadway After Engine Trouble

(Libertyville, IL) A man was able to walk away, after landing his small plane on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. The small plane was on its way to Campbell Airport in Grayslake on Friday night, when the pilot experienced engine trouble. After failed attempts to restart the engine, the man was able to touch down on Route 21, without hitting any obstructions or vehicles. The plane was later towed to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The pilot has not been identified, he was not injured during the incident.
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
wlip.com

No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead

(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
WAUKEGAN, IL
WISN

Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit ends in Glendale, 2 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. It began around 12:15 a.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Melvina Street. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped briefly but fled and a pursuit ensued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy