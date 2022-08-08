ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Silver alert issued for 86-year-old East Hartford man

By Riley Millette
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Hartford Police Department has issued a silver alert for an 86-year-old man with dementia who was last seen at his residence around noon on Sunday.

Irwin Alleyne, described as a Black male, 5-foot-4, 145 lbs, bald with a small beard, was last seen wearing jeans and a white jersey with a red neck and sleeves.

He is believed to be operating a gray Toyota RAV4 with a Connecticut licsense plate reading 544LDK.

Alleyne suffers from advanced dementia and is “likely lost or confused,” according to officials.

Anyone who locates Alleyne or his vehicle is urged to call East Hartford police at 860-528-4401.

