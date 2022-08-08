WildWater invites first responders to park on Tuesday

WildWater has extended an invitation to all Cullman first responders to the waterpark on Tuesday. Free admission to the park will be given with an employee identification badge at the gate.

Invitees include nursing assistants, nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters, call dispatchers and emergency management services in both the city and county.

Last week the park opened its gate for area educators before they headed back to school in a show of appreciation for their hard work and contribution to the community.

