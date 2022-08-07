Meet the new football coach: Greg Harper to lead West Port High School team this season

Marion County football has a few new coaches for the 2022 high school football season, including West Port's Greg Harper.

We asked Harper five questions about the upcoming season and his team, which finished 1-9 last season.

Q: What has the transition process looked like since taking over as the head coach?

A: First year is always the hardest. Getting kids to buy in to what you’re selling and getting them to understand how you expect them to work, what the rules are, what you’ll tolerate and what you won’t tolerate. And that’s always a pain but I think the kids are starting to get it. Like I said, over the last month or so, I’ve really seen our kids start to buy in to what we’re trying to do.

Meet the new football coach: Jason Roberts to lead Lake Weir High School team this season

Star-Banner all-county boys track: West Port's Brandon Noble is runner of the year

Star-Banner all-county boys tennis: West Port's Tyler Leaird repeats as player of the year

Q: Were there certain players you were eyeing that you felt could be a part of the leadership council you created?

A: I tried to pick kids I felt already showed leadership qualities. I picked two from every class, two from the seniors, two from the juniors and two from the sophomores. I think something that I haven’t done very well in the past was help kids understand what leadership means. I mean, we talk about it a lot. But what does it really mean to be a leader?

You can look it up in the dictionary, it doesn’t mean that you know it any better than if you were standing on the field trying to be one. So that’s what it’s all about. We haven’t met enough yet, but I saw at the end of spring we had a void in leadership, and we needed to try to get some things going. So, we’ll add at least two more to that group, when we get our freshmen in, because we want to be building those leaders throughout their four years.

Q: What are your biggest off-the-field goals for your players this season?

A: To give them every opportunity they want. Came in and our academics weren’t where they needed to be, and I tell the kids, show me your grades and I’ll show you your future. A lot of kids still believe that they’re just good athletes and they’re just going to find their way to a football team. It’s not the way it works, they got to get right in the classroom. Wins and losses are great, wins are better, and I like to win every game, but making these guys great people is what the most important goal is for me.

Q: Who has given you advice that you will always remember?

A: I’ve worked at a lot of different schools for a lot of different people and seen a lot of different things. I’ve taken a little bit from each coach I’ve worked for. The most influential coach (in my career) wasn’t even my coach. When I played at Buchholz (High School), one of the guys that got on the team was Jason McGeorge, who was the son of Rich McGeorge, who was the offensive line coach for the Gators at the time. Being around him and seeing how he treated his players and how he made them a part of his family probably had the biggest influence on my coaching career.

Q: What aspects of West Port and the administration have stood out and made you feel comfortable about coming into the position?

A: Everybody there wants us to win. I feel like everybody’s pushing in the same direction at West Port. They all want our kids to be successful on and off the field. I think it’s going to be a good situation for years to come because of that.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Meet the new football coach: Greg Harper to lead West Port High School team this season