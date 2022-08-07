ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Meet the new football coach: Greg Harper to lead West Port High School team this season

By Allen Barney
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgobU_0h8Xi7Eq00

Marion County football has a few new coaches for the 2022 high school football season, including West Port's Greg Harper.

We asked Harper five questions about the upcoming season and his team, which finished 1-9 last season.

Q: What has the transition process looked like since taking over as the head coach?

A: First year is always the hardest. Getting kids to buy in to what you’re selling and getting them to understand how you expect them to work, what the rules are, what you’ll tolerate and what you won’t tolerate. And that’s always a pain but I think the kids are starting to get it. Like I said, over the last month or so, I’ve really seen our kids start to buy in to what we’re trying to do.

Meet the new football coach: Jason Roberts to lead Lake Weir High School team this season

Star-Banner all-county boys track: West Port's Brandon Noble is runner of the year

Star-Banner all-county boys tennis: West Port's Tyler Leaird repeats as player of the year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skVhh_0h8Xi7Eq00

Q: Were there certain players you were eyeing that you felt could be a part of the leadership council you created?

A: I tried to pick kids I felt already showed leadership qualities. I picked two from every class, two from the seniors, two from the juniors and two from the sophomores. I think something that I haven’t done very well in the past was help kids understand what leadership means. I mean, we talk about it a lot. But what does it really mean to be a leader?

You can look it up in the dictionary, it doesn’t mean that you know it any better than if you were standing on the field trying to be one. So that’s what it’s all about. We haven’t met enough yet, but I saw at the end of spring we had a void in leadership, and we needed to try to get some things going. So, we’ll add at least two more to that group, when we get our freshmen in, because we want to be building those leaders throughout their four years.

Q: What are your biggest off-the-field goals for your players this season?

A: To give them every opportunity they want. Came in and our academics weren’t where they needed to be, and I tell the kids, show me your grades and I’ll show you your future. A lot of kids still believe that they’re just good athletes and they’re just going to find their way to a football team. It’s not the way it works, they got to get right in the classroom. Wins and losses are great, wins are better, and I like to win every game, but making these guys great people is what the most important goal is for me.

Q: Who has given you advice that you will always remember?

A: I’ve worked at a lot of different schools for a lot of different people and seen a lot of different things. I’ve taken a little bit from each coach I’ve worked for. The most influential coach (in my career) wasn’t even my coach. When I played at Buchholz (High School), one of the guys that got on the team was Jason McGeorge, who was the son of Rich McGeorge, who was the offensive line coach for the Gators at the time. Being around him and seeing how he treated his players and how he made them a part of his family probably had the biggest influence on my coaching career.

Q: What aspects of West Port and the administration have stood out and made you feel comfortable about coming into the position?

A: Everybody there wants us to win. I feel like everybody’s pushing in the same direction at West Port. They all want our kids to be successful on and off the field. I think it’s going to be a good situation for years to come because of that.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Meet the new football coach: Greg Harper to lead West Port High School team this season

Comments / 1

Related
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: West Port Wolf Pack

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The stats say the West Port Wolf Pack had a brutal 1-9 season in 2021. But all it took was a little film study for the Pack’s new head coach to realize that numbers can be misleading. “They had a brutal schedule,” said West Port’s new...
OCALA, FL
theplaidhorse.com

Aaron Vale and I. Adermie 4 Are Unstoppable in $100,000 UF Health National Grand Prix at WEC – Ocala

Ocala, FL – The penultimate Saturday night grand prix during the 2022 USEF Summer Series at World Equestrian Center – Ocala attracted spectators near and far. The night was filled with thrilling equestrian sport as an international list of top-level competitors competed for the lion’s share of the prize money in the $100,000 UF Health National Grand Prix. At the end of the night, Aaron Vale secured his second victory of the week aboard Lori Osterstock’s I. Adermie R 4 (Den Ham Blue R x W.Adermie 1).
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Ocala, FL
Education
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Sports
Marion County, FL
Sports
villages-news.com

Lady Lake K-9 assists in arrest of Daytona Beach pair with drugs

A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Daytona Beach pair with drugs in Lady Lake. The pair had been traveling in a vehicle with an expired license plate late Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic, report says

LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities. The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal...
LEESBURG, FL
ucf.edu

Family, Love of Horses Bonds Sister-Physicians Training in Ocala

As youngsters, Valerie and Irma Vazquez were raised on a horse farm in Puerto Rico, were champion equestrians and shared a mutual interest in medicine. Today, the sister-physicians are training to become surgeons at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, in the center of Florida’s horse country. Irma Vazquez is a...
ORLANDO, FL
24hip-hop.com

Floyd Ro: The Rapper’s Rapper – A Motivated Artist from Central Florida

There’s an artist from Central Florida that has been dubbed, The Rapper’s Rapper. He has steadily made his mark on the industry with his high-energy flows and vivid wordplay. His name is Floyd Ro, and his mother worked hard to keep he and his sister out of trouble as much as she could growing up in Ocala, FL.
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Noble
Villages Daily Sun

Local eater undergoes changes, will change name

The new ownership of Naldo's Mexican Kitchen in The Villages is making some changes to the restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza. "We bought the restaurant in May and quickly made some changes," said Alejandro Zarinana, one of the owners of Naldo's. "We've updated the look of the restaurant, the menu is new and in about two or three months the restaurant's name will be changed to Tequila Cantina."
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Back to School Prayer initiative gaining local momentum

The Back to School Prayer emphasis at schools across Lake and Sumter counties continues to grow. On Sunday, the Back to School Prayer event took place at local school campuses in Lake and Sumter counties. During last year’s prayer, more than 2,000 people, from over 100 churches gathered at schools...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#West Port High School#High School Football#Football Season#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lake Weir High School#Star Banner
WCJB

Two Marion County nurses sue employer after active shooter drill

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two nurses in Marion County are suing their employer after an active shooter exercise was all too real. Twin lawsuits filed in circuit court claim that Lauren Palazini and Dominique Tucker were participating in new employee training last November when a man with a gun burst into the room.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO introduces Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods introduced the newest four-legged member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) Division during a press conference that was held on Tuesday morning. According to MCSO, Albi is Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine. Albi is a German Short-Haired Pointer,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
villages-news.com

Teen arrested after setting off fireworks atop historic train at museum

A teen was arrested after setting off fireworks atop a train car at the Lady Lake Historical Society Museum. Lady Lake police officers were at Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were alerted at about 11 p.m. Sunday to two individuals setting off fireworks on top of the historic railroad train near the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce at Log Cabin Park. Police spotted two individuals setting off fountain-style fireworks on top of one of the railroad cars. One of the individuals was videoing the other attempting to “punch” the flames, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy