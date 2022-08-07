ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Promotions, expansions, achievements: Business news for Ocala/Marion County | Aug. 8, 2022

By Ocala Star-Banner
 2 days ago

Duke Energy Florida announces new government and community relations manager

Duke Energy Florida has named Staci Bertrand as the new government and community relations manager for Marion, Alachua, Citrus, Hernando, Levy and Sumter counties.

"Bertrand will assume the responsibilities of Dorothy Pernu, who is semi-retiring after serving seven years as the government and community relations manager. Pernu will remain working for the company part time in a different role," Duke said in a news release.

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital announces achievements

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital (the renamed Ocala Regional Medical Center) has announced several achievements in recent months. The hospital:

  • Earned a three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons. This is "for its patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures," according to a news release. Three stars is the highest rating.
  • Was named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list for the fifth time. This recognizes HCA Ocala as "one of the top performing teaching hospitals in the U.S.," according to a news release.
  • Was honored by the American Heart Association for cardiovascular care. Ocala's sister hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, also was honored.

Gotcha Covered window treatment franchise enters Ocala market

Gotcha Covered, a national provider of window treatment consultation, now has a franchise presence in Ocala, owned and operated by the mother-son team of Nancy Kelley and David Galor.

"With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Marion and Sumter Counties while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more," according to a news release.

More at https://www.gotchacovered.com.

Sephora comes to the Ocala Kohl's

As part of a nationwide, 400-store rollout, the Ocala Kohl's department store, 4031 SW 43rd Street Road, Ocala, now has a Sephora inside.

According to a press release, "Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora. There, Sephora-trained beauty advisers offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products, while testing and discovery zones serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products."

E-ONE is helping Quebec fire department

E-ONE announced it is building a Vector Rescue Decon truck for the City of Varennes Fire Safety Service in Quebec. The all-electric truck should be delivered in 2023, according to a company news release.

Ocala-based E-ONE "has produced more than 28,000 vehicles delivered around the world," the release says.

Group that helps veterans secures accreditation

Patriot Service Dogs, a locally based service dog program, has been accredited by Assistance Dogs International (ADI,) according to a news release.

More at https://patriotservicedogs.org/

Jamie Ulmer, former CEO at Heart of Florida, honored for helping employee

Jamie Ulmer, former CEO of the Heart of Florida Health Center, has received a Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR,) which is a U.S. Department of Defense program.

"Ulmer was nominated by Nicholas Dorsey, a physician at Heart of Florida Health Center, and a Navy Reserve Lt. Commander," ESGR said in a news release announcing the award.

“The Patriot award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees who have answered their nations call to service,” Tim Lambert, state vice chairman of ESGR, was quoted as saying in the release.

“Jamie Ulmer is highly supportive of my military service and has made it quite clear that my being in the Navy Reserve is a positive thing for my career,” Dorsey said in the release. “When I was ordered to active duty with very short notice, Jamie gave me his total support even though it was an extremely busy time for our organization and my position particularly.”

Ocala City Council member Jim Hilty is vice chair of FMPA committee

Ocala City Council member Jim Hilty has been elected vice chair of the Florida Municipal Power Agency’s (FMPA) Policy Makers Liaisons Committee.

This committee "fosters communication between public officials and FMPA as their wholesale power agency," according to an agency news release.

Ocala Symphony Orchestra Community Music Conservatory

The new Ocala Symphony Orchestra Community Music Conservatory is accepting students of all ages for individual and group classes.

"The Conservatory is located at the Reilly Arts Center, featuring newly built studios designed to provide a professional and inclusive learning experience," the conservatory said in a news release.

Individual instruction is available in cello; violin/viola; guitar/bass; Low Brass: trombone, baritone, euphonium and tuba; High Brass: French horn and trumpet; and drum/percussion. Some group classes also are being offered, and scholarship opportunities are available.

More at https://www.reillyartscenter.com/community-conservatory/

Ocala will host state conference

In July 2023, Ocala Main Street will host the 2023 annual state conference for Florida Main Street Programs.

"The Preservation on Main Street (POMS) Conference is organized by Florida Main Street and the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation" and "brings over 500 individuals together to celebrate the accomplishments of development and revitalization of the host’s historic district," Ocala Main Street said in a news release.

More at www.ocalamainstreet.org

Engel & Volkers will open an Ocala office serving all of Marion County

Engel & Volkers Florida, a real estate brokerage that is part of an international network, will open an Ocala franchise led by TaMara and Buzzy York.

"The shop, which will be located at 112 S. Magnolia Ave. in Downtown Ocala, is currently being outfitted ahead of its grand opening in early 2023," the brokerage said in a news release.

"With the recent opening of the World Equestrian Center-Ocala and Engel & Volkers' rich history of servicing premier equestrian properties, the Ocala market became a top priority for us to enter this year," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Volkers Florida, in the release.

TEDxOcala returns for 8th year

TEDxOcala will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the College of Central Florida. This year’s theme is: “The Power of …”

“Our goal is to bring together bright minds to give talks that are idea-focused, and on a wide range of subjects, to foster learning, inspiration, and wonder, and to provoke conversations that matter,” TEDxOcala organizer and curator Manal Fakhoury said in a news release.

In the release, Fakhoury also "highlighted TEDxOcala’s diverse group, which embraces local, national, and international representation" and noted that "priority is given to talks that introduce and share ideas instead of simply inspiring or motivating."

More at https://www.tedxocala.com/

Send items to calendar@starbanner.com

