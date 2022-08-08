Decatur holds 68th annual Barbecue

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Decatur wrapped up summer vacation with the 68th Decatur Barbecue.

Events took place starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 with a 5K at Veterans Park. Residents had a range of things to do all day with arts and crafts, car shows, parades and much more.

Decatur Police joined the community celebration.

“We enjoy it because it seems to bring a lot of joy, especially to the kids the kids love it and we love having that interaction with the kids and with our citizens, I noticed earlier there were citizens out here like two to three hours early,” said Police Chief Stephen Grizzle.

There were live performances from Kevin Upshaw and Blane Howard. The night ended with a fireworks display.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.