Road rage incident ends with one dead along Hwy 68

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) On Sunday morning around 9 a.m., the driver of green Ford mini van was seen going out of control while intentionally trying to hit a Lexus but eventually rear-ended another driver. The mini van then lost control and went down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Monterey Area units were called and an ambulance responded to a Ford mini van that overturned south of the roadway on SR-68, east of Laureles Grade. CHP says the driver of the van was dead when paramedics arrived.

A preliminary investigation shows the Ford minivan was traveling westbound Hwy 68, east of Laureles Grade. It appears the driver of the mini van intentionally hit the driver of a Lexus for unknown reasons.

In an attempt to avoid the minivan, the driver of the Lexus pulled to the right, driving along the shoulder lane.

The mini van then hit a Ford Transit vehicle from behind and lost control, driving across the eastbound lanes and down the embankment along Hwy 68.

The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The other two drivers suffered minor injuries.

CHP says it is not known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The agency is investigating.

