Detectives made some progress this week in the investigation of a high-speed crash in May that killed an elderly John’s Island resident and seriously injured his widow. But police said it will be a while yet before they know whether the results of a blood test will enable them to file charges against the Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club resident who was driving the black Mercedes that slammed into the rear of the couple’s car.

INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO