$2,800 puppy stolen from Palm Beach County pet store recovered
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's says a black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix — taken from Wet Kisses Pet Company on July 23 — was recovered in Clewiston.
Detectives making progress in investigation of crash that killed elderly John’s Island man
Detectives made some progress this week in the investigation of a high-speed crash in May that killed an elderly John’s Island resident and seriously injured his widow. But police said it will be a while yet before they know whether the results of a blood test will enable them to file charges against the Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club resident who was driving the black Mercedes that slammed into the rear of the couple’s car.
MCSO: Death of Man Buried Under Sand Dune Believed to Be Accidental
Martin County - Tuesday August 9, 2022: Martin County Sheriff’s detectives believes the death of a 35-year old Stuart man whose body was found buried in the sand on the beach just south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island was likely an accident. According to a release...
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Operation Look Both Ways'
Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Wednesday that the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will conduct high-visibility education and enforcement operations in areas with high traffic crashes to protect the safety of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. According to the sheriff, the operation, named Operation Look Both Ways, will kick off Tuesday, Aug....
MCSO: Miami Woman Arrested in Martin County on a Charge of Grand Theft
Martin County - August 10, 2022: Martin County Sheriff Detectives, with the help of the Stuart Police, arrested a Miami woman and are looking for her two accomplices on in connection with the theft of merchandise from an un-named marine store, and attempted theft from the store's other branch in Stuart.
Okeechobee County Sheriff Investigating Death of Man Found Floating in Canal
Okeechobee - Tuesday August 9, 2022: A missing Okeechobee man was found dead in a canal near Lake Okeechobee Sunday. The County Sheriff is asking anyone who knows anything about the death to contact them. A local resident called the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office just before 9 am Sunday, August...
Beachgoer finds body of Florida man buried alive in freak dune collapse, sheriff’s office says
A beachgoer called for help after spotting a pair of feet jutting out of the sand, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead
(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
Man charged after stabbing associate several times in vehicle
VERO BEACH — A man is awaiting extradition to Indian River County following a stabbing last month that left an associate – another man – seriously injured, officials said. The incident occurred in front of the Oceanaire Inn Motel in Vero Beach. “The wound was so severe...
Port St. Lucie police issue 50+ citations, warnings first day back to school
On the first day back to school, law enforcement was busy writing tickets and issuing warnings to speeders in school zones.
6-year-old Florida boy found unconscious with head in toilet dies: report
Deputies arrived at the motel and found the boy and five other children with signs of abuse. They said the child had badly swollen eyes. He was unconscious and had no pulse.
Expectant Florida Mom Gives Birth On Helicopter: 'I Was In Total Shock'
The mother recalls 'screaming her lungs out' during the flight to the hospital.
Sheriff: Florida man was taking video of sunrise when sand dune collapsed, killing him
Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A Florida beachgoer made a grim discovery after finding a body sticking out of the sand, according to deputies. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office tells WPBF that 37-year-old Sean Nagel was found buried in the sand south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island.
Emergency services respond to house fire in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department and fire rescue services are responding to a house fire, according to the department's Facebook page. According to the post, all occupants were safely evacuated and there are no reports of injuries. The fire is on 19th Street and...
Dead man found buried in sand on South Florida beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said that a man found dead on the beach and buried in sand was likely the victim of a tragic accident. A person walking along Rock Beach called deputies on Monday after seeing feet sticking out of the sand, WPTV reported. “It was an...
Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'
Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
EXCLUSIVE: Jupiter boat captain saves Cuban migrant stranded at sea for 4 days
JUPITER, Fla. — It was Friday, Aug. 5, and boat captain Ross Larson headed to the Keys to fish with his buddies the last day before the lobster season kicked in. Twenty miles off the coast the weather took a turn and they were about to head in when ... this happened:
Palm Bay Police Arrest Three Suspects After Search Warrant Results in Recovery of Illegal Drugs, Firearms and Bullet Proof Vests
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay Police announced on Wednesday, after a long-term narcotics investigation, members of the SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the 3000 block of Tarpon Avenue SE that resulted in the arrest of three suspects. One...
