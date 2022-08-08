Read full article on original website
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR640 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of Oregon. * IMPACTS...Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated thunderstorm activity is expected to start Monday afternoon. The storms may linger overnight and expand in coverage Tuesday, when storms may be wetter in nature. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph.
▶️ 100 new fire starts, mostly small, in Central Oregon lightning storms
At least 100 new fires were reported in Central Oregon Tuesday following thunderstorms that rolled through the area. More reports of fires could be coming. Central Oregon Fire Information said there were more than 1,000 lightning strikes in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties Monday and Tuesday. Most of the fires...
Red Flag Warning issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR CENTRAL OREGON .A low pressure system over the eastern Pacific Ocean will remain nearly stationary and usher moisture into the region. The combination of the moisture and daytime heating will produce isolated to scattered thunderstorms over portions of Central Oregon this afternoon and tonight. The thunderstorms are expected to expand in coverage Tuesday although the storms may be wetter. However, confidence is not high enough that storms will be wet enough to offset lightning and outflow threat. Gusty winds from thunderstorms may further aggravate any fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR611 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * IMPACTS...Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated thunderstorm activity is expected to start Monday afternoon. The storms may linger overnight and expand in coverage Tuesday, when storms may be wetter in nature. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph.
▶️ Lightning strike knocks out power to 34,000 in Bend
A lightning strike that hit a power pole is being blamed for the outage that knocked out power to about 34,000 customers in Bend Tuesday morning. Pacific Power said it happened around 6:45 a.m. Lightning it a power pole in the area of Highway 20 and Ward Road on Bend...
▶️Don’t be fooled by appearances; exceptional drought is killing water supplies
As we enter the dog days of August, the ongoing heat and lack of precipitation are intensifying the drought gripping our region. People often ask, how can there be a drought? The river looks full. The water levels in the river are inflated with irrigation water being delivered to farmers...
▶️ Remote Oregon wildfire cameras become key to finding new smokes quickly
When it comes to wildfires, finding them fast can mean the difference between a 25-acre blaze and a fire that burns for weeks. Part of the job of finding those fires before they get too big falls on spotters perched in fire lookout towers. But technology is also helping to spot new smokes.
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
