Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR CENTRAL OREGON .A low pressure system over the eastern Pacific Ocean will remain nearly stationary and usher moisture into the region. The combination of the moisture and daytime heating will produce isolated to scattered thunderstorms over portions of Central Oregon this afternoon and tonight. The thunderstorms are expected to expand in coverage Tuesday although the storms may be wetter. However, confidence is not high enough that storms will be wet enough to offset lightning and outflow threat. Gusty winds from thunderstorms may further aggravate any fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR640 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of Oregon. * IMPACTS...Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated thunderstorm activity is expected to start Monday afternoon. The storms may linger overnight and expand in coverage Tuesday, when storms may be wetter in nature. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph.

CROOK COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO