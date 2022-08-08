Read full article on original website
Ag Media Visionary Receives Indiana Recognition
During an annual ceremony at the Indiana State Fair, Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today received Indiana’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented the awards with a nod to these two additional recipients...
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
How Recent Rains May Increase Tar Spot in Indiana’s Corn Crops
As parts of Indiana have gotten more rain over the past few weeks, but the bad news is that tar spot is now more likely to show up in corn. “I think the main problem is how detrimental it’s been the last couple of years,” says Chad Threewits, an agronomy service representative with Syngenta based out of Wells County in northeastern Indiana.
