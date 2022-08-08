ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

EPPD: Large sinkhole in central El Paso; one person injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is reporting a large sinkhole on Gateway Boulevard South, near Yandell Dr. According to officials, a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.   Traffic is being diverted at Boone Street. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Areas in west El Paso, Las Cruces see hail, rain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some areas in west El Paso and Las Cruces saw rain and hail Tuesday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Canutillo, Santa Teresa, and La Union until 5:15 p.m. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding, especially in low-lying, flood-prone areas.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash on Gateway West at Piedras closes lanes Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck in central El Paso closing all lanes. The westbound and southbound lanes were closed on Gateway West at Piedras, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported and crash happened Tuesday...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

One person injured after crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Why El Paso gas stations were out of gas over the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gas stations around El Paso had “out of service” signs on their pumps over the weekend. A local refinery in El Paso says they had to shut down a fuel terminal due to repairs last week. “Due to necessary repairs to instrumentation at the fuels terminal adjacent to Marathon Petroleum’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major traffic delay on the I-10 eastbound lanes. According to emergency reports, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. The semi-trailer jackknifed and hit the barrier, according to officials. The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-trailer. No injuries have been reported. All lanes have been The post Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A slow-moving rainstorm flooded streets in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The storm showed signs of weakening as it moved southwest at 2 miles per hour. Roadways affected included N. Alameda, Spruce, I-25, N. Valley and Elks Drive. Share your weather pics here. The post Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Storms pound parts of El Paso Tuesday

A severe thunderstorm hit parts of the West Side and Upper Valley Tuesday evening. The storm produced heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail - from pea to ping pong ball size hail. Reports of just over one inch of rain in some heavier parts of the cell. Storms will likely...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Law enforcement respond to an incident in West El Paso

Law enforcement responded to an incident on Interstate 10 in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on I-10 east near Sunland Park Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown if there were any injuries. No other information has been made available. All...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Mountain lion wanders into home in El Paso's Five Points

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A mountain lion came down from the Franklin Mountains and made its way into a storage room of a home in El Paso's Five Points. Video shared with KFOX14 showed the wild animal entering the yard and prowling around a home on July 1.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Where Did El Paso’s Gas Go And When Is It Coming Back?

Got gas? For many El Pasoans the answer was no this past weekend after a gas shortage had drivers in a panic. Drivers in far east El Paso went to Facebook to share photos of signs posted over gas pumps reading “Currently out of gas. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Documents: El Paso Water takes $1.2M fine fight across state lines

El Paso Water officials are making the case that New Mexico environmental regulators have no business fining the utility over a decision to divert sewage into the Rio Grande for months. Attorneys representing El Paso Water said the New Mexico Environment Department has no power to fine a Texas water...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Lightning prompts Las Cruces schools to 'shelter-in-place'

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A lightning storm in Las Cruces prompted several schools to keep students inside. The school district ordered several of its schools to "shelter-in-place" Tuesday. According to our meteorologists, lighting was occurred in the Las Cruces area around 1:30 p.m. School district officials stated it...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso groups petition for voter approval for UMC’s $345 million proposal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some El Paso organizations started a petition drive to require University Medical Center to place its recent $345 million proposal on a ballot for voter approval. As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso hospital district leaders, which includes UMC, are asking for about $345.7 million dollars worth of certificates of […]
EL PASO, TX

