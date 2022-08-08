ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
INDIANA STATE
Effingham Radio

Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban

Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic Governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Business
City
Westfield, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Indianapolis, IN
Industry
WTHR

Indiana brings states together to fight robocalls

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows robocalls are a problem. Half of all calls in the United States these days, are illegal robocalls. Indiana is no exception. Regulators know that most of the calls come from a few bad actors. But the scale is hard to believe. "The guy we're [taking...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?

How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzanne Crouch
Chalkbeat

Indiana schools aren’t hiring new adjunct teachers

Adjunct teacher permits represent the newest pathway to working in Indiana classrooms, following their approval by the state legislature earlier this year. Yet so far, school leaders don’t seem keen on using them to hire people, even amid fears that districts are starting the academic year understaffed. Adjunct permits require individuals to have only four years of experience in a content area and to pass a background check before they start teaching....
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana

Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Indiana pet owners encouraged to submit photos in statewide 'cutest dog' contest

There's a statewide contest happening for dog owners in Indiana. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDCC) are searching for adorable dogs in great locations around the state through the "Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest." “I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#Radio Network#Department Of Agriculture#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hoosier Ag#Hoosiers
WTHI

Hoosier lawmakers respond to possible impacts of new abortion law

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's new abortion ban will officially take effect on September 15. Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new restrictions into law Friday night. The law makes abortion illegal except in certain circumstances - rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization, protection of the life and physical health of the mother, and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
insightscare.com

A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana

The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

2023 forward T.J. Power excludes IU from his final five

As is always the case in August, rising senior prospects are narrowing their recruitments and announcing commitments. That means Indiana’s pool of 2023 targets is shrinking regularly. On Monday it was highly-coveted forward T.J. Power who announced a list of his final five schools. Although IU prioritized Power heavily...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WISH-TV

Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski

WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
MISHAWAKA, IN
max983.net

Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center Named Most Socially Responsible Hospital in Indiana

Saint Joseph Plymouth Medical Center was named the “Most Socially Responsible Hospital” in Indiana by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index. The Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility provides benchmarks for hospitals to measure how well they serve their patients and communities. The Lown Index is a unique tool for evaluating hospitals as social institutions using 53 metrics such as racial inclusivity of patients, employee pay equity, cost efficiency, and clinical outcomes.
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy