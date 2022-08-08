Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Column: Eli Lilly assails Indiana antiabortion law — after plying its supporters with campaign funds
Last month, I wrote that the surge in antiabortion laws in red states might induce working professionals to refuse job offers in those states or even produce a flood of exits. The evidence then was largely anecdotal. Now, thanks to the giant pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly & Co., there's hard evidence that we stand on the water's edge.
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
Effingham Radio
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban
Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic Governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into...
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
Indiana brings states together to fight robocalls
INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows robocalls are a problem. Half of all calls in the United States these days, are illegal robocalls. Indiana is no exception. Regulators know that most of the calls come from a few bad actors. But the scale is hard to believe. "The guy we're [taking...
Inside Indiana Business
Why did major Indiana companies stay silent on new abortion law—until it passed?
If Indiana’s biggest corporate citizens had wanted to publicly make their feelings known on their state’s plans to dramatically restrict abortion rights, they had plenty of time to do so. On the same June day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Indiana lawmakers indicated they would...
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?
How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
Indiana schools aren’t hiring new adjunct teachers
Adjunct teacher permits represent the newest pathway to working in Indiana classrooms, following their approval by the state legislature earlier this year. Yet so far, school leaders don’t seem keen on using them to hire people, even amid fears that districts are starting the academic year understaffed. Adjunct permits require individuals to have only four years of experience in a content area and to pass a background check before they start teaching....
What we know about state’s plan to send $200 inflation relief payments to Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers can expect to see another $200 in their bank account after Indiana lawmakers approved a second set of payments during the special session. The money comes from the state’s surplus. Gov. Eric Holcomb pitched the idea of a $225 payment in June to help Hoosiers struggling with high gas prices and inflation. […]
indyschild.com
Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana
Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
wevv.com
Indiana pet owners encouraged to submit photos in statewide 'cutest dog' contest
There's a statewide contest happening for dog owners in Indiana. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDCC) are searching for adorable dogs in great locations around the state through the "Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest." “I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows nearly 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTHI
Hoosier lawmakers respond to possible impacts of new abortion law
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's new abortion ban will officially take effect on September 15. Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new restrictions into law Friday night. The law makes abortion illegal except in certain circumstances - rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization, protection of the life and physical health of the mother, and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization.
insightscare.com
A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana
The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
thedailyhoosier.com
2023 forward T.J. Power excludes IU from his final five
As is always the case in August, rising senior prospects are narrowing their recruitments and announcing commitments. That means Indiana’s pool of 2023 targets is shrinking regularly. On Monday it was highly-coveted forward T.J. Power who announced a list of his final five schools. Although IU prioritized Power heavily...
WISH-TV
Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski
WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
wdrb.com
New project aims to improve congestion, safety on Interstate 64 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the launch of Improve 64, a new project meant to overhaul a stretch of Interstate 64 in southern Indiana. The project will include work on I-64, Interstate 265 and U.S. 150. In a news release Tuesday, INDOT said the aim...
max983.net
Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center Named Most Socially Responsible Hospital in Indiana
Saint Joseph Plymouth Medical Center was named the “Most Socially Responsible Hospital” in Indiana by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index. The Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility provides benchmarks for hospitals to measure how well they serve their patients and communities. The Lown Index is a unique tool for evaluating hospitals as social institutions using 53 metrics such as racial inclusivity of patients, employee pay equity, cost efficiency, and clinical outcomes.
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
