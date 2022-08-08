USA Blind Hockey Team to visit Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Later this week, the USA National Blind Hockey Team will visit Buffalo as part of a four-day training camp for players across the country hoping to compete for a spot on the team.

The players, both male and female, will have hopes of representing the country in the 2026 Paralympics.

As part of the training, there will be three games at the Northtown Center in Amherst. The game schedule is:

Thursday, August 11 at 4 p.m.

Friday, August 12 at 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 13 at 2 p.m.

The games are open to the public and donations are welcome. For more information, visit Team USA’s website by clicking here.

