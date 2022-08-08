ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

USA Blind Hockey Team to visit Buffalo

By Aidan Joly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZs1s_0h8Xfbu000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Later this week, the USA National Blind Hockey Team will visit Buffalo as part of a four-day training camp for players across the country hoping to compete for a spot on the team.

The players, both male and female, will have hopes of representing the country in the 2026 Paralympics.

As part of the training, there will be three games at the Northtown Center in Amherst. The game schedule is:

  • Thursday, August 11 at 4 p.m.
  • Friday, August 12 at 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 13 at 2 p.m.

The games are open to the public and donations are welcome. For more information, visit Team USA’s website by clicking here.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

News 4 Buffalo

Bills coaches, players give praise to center Mitch Morse

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills offensive line has been pretty beat up during training camp, but center Mitch Morse has been the one constant.  The 8-year veteran received a much deserved rest day on Sunday.  Morse is having a very good camp and has brought stability to a unit that’s been shuffling players in and […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

How to watch the Bills-Colts preseason game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the preseason opener for both teams. Here’s how you can watch the game. Television The Bills-Colts game will be aired locally on WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills. Our coverage begins with Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local runners compete in Run 716 race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Run 716 race kicked off appropriately at 7:16 Sunday morning in Buffalo. The race had two routes, a 15K for more experienced runners and a 15K relay. Proceeds from the race benefit FeedMore Western New York and the Hillary Grace Foundation which helps with ending the battle of addiction and […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Young Buffalonians return from “Unleash Your Greatness” youth leadership conference

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of young men from Buffalo returned to Mount Olive Baptist Church on Monday after an intense, three-day workshop. The Unleash Your Greatness youth leadership conference was deemed a “life changing experience.” The conference included a resilience training workshop at Beaver Hollow, where participants were taught self-love and leadership skills. Organizers […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York

If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

