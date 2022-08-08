Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
paramuspost.com
TEDESCO ANNOUNCES ECONOMIC RECOVERY INITIATIVES TO HELP SMALL BUSINESS
HACKENSACK, NJ – On Tuesday, July 26, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announced two new measures to provide additional support for small businesses in an effort to fight inflation and further strengthen the County’s strong economic position. When announcing these two measures, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco stated,...
roi-nj.com
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations
Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
beckersasc.com
Dr. Dylan Nieman performs 1st robotic surgery at RWJBarnabas Health ASC
A physician at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has performed RWJBarnabas Health's first outpatient robotic surgery. The procedure was performed by Dylan Nieman, MD, PhD, using the DaVinci X robot at the hospital's ambulatory surgical pavilion, according to an Aug. 5 news release. The pavilion will use...
State senator calls for NJCU to turn over Fort Monmouth to another state university
A key state senator from Monmouth County is asking cash-strapped New Jersey City University to hand over the operations of it small Fort Monmouth satellite campus to another state university. The call Monday by state Sen. Vin Gopal, a Democrat who represents 18 towns in Monmouth County, is in response...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall
Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
Hoboken, NJ landlord tried raising rent by $3,000 a month in eviction battle
HOBOKEN — A low-income Hudson County man could lose the place he calls home as the result of a lengthy legal dispute with his landlord. Jeff Trupiano has lived in his Hoboken apartment-turned-condo for over three decades. He moved into the rent-controlled unit at 703 Park Ave. in 1991 under a former owner.
N.J. hospital system reverses controversial plan to end on-site child care centers
After outcries over its plans to end on-site child care, Hackensack Meridian Health said Monday that it plans to continue the popular longtime service for its employees, although it may come with some changes. The health system announced the reversal weeks after first telling workers the centers would shut down...
paramuspost.com
Bergen County Opens Cooling Centers to Address Heat Index
Hackensack, NJ – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that the County of Bergen has opened several emergency cooling centers throughout the county to help residents stay cool during the current heat wave with temperatures are expected to climb over 90 degrees. Bergen County has established 3 regional cooling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
Huge Main Break Spawns NJ Water Emergency; Hospitals Delay Surgeries as Drought Watch Hits
A monster water main break wreaked havoc in New Jersey's largest city and nearby communities Tuesday, impacting more than 100,000 people as hospitals grappled with diversions and officials planned door-to-door outreach. At the same time, emergency crews responded to at least one case where a woman's car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole.
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
nyacknewsandviews.com
Anonymous ‘Termination’ Petition Rattles Spring Valley
This week in the Villages: Spring Valley braces against an anonymous push for dissolution. Polio findings in Rockland continue to raise alarms for public officials. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more! What do you think we should be covering in your village? Send us stories, ideas, pictures and feedback at info@nyacknewsandviews.com. Read about our plans for the future here.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bananatreenews.today
The Tree is finally Back!
Welcome back to Banana Tree News -the hyperlocal website for Glen Rock, NJ. As many of you know, we started as the hyperlocal news site for Glen Rock back in 2015. In 2017, we rebranded as Glen Rock News Today. These past couple of years have made many people slow down, and re-evaluate their lives and direction. That is what happened here. Thinking about why I started Banana Tree, I realized that I lost my passion when I changed the logo and the name. I know several of you have seen fewer and fewer articles and news. This is the reason why. Because of this, I have decided to go back to my tree and start over.
Ex-N.J. school board member fires back at critics who campaigned to oust her
A former Cedar Grove school board member who resigned last week after residents campaigned for her removal says she was targeted because she pushed to make the school district more diverse and equitable. But the group that successfully pushed her out of office says her claim is “beyond laughable.”
myveronanj.com
Police Department Is Hiring
The Verona Police Department opened applications for new officers today. Candidates must already be certified by the New Jersey Police Training Commission (PTC), be a U.S. citizen and a New Jersey resident, and have a valid New Jersey driver’s license. Candidates will need to pass a background check, as well as medical, psychological and drug screenings.
'Jersey Gyros' Owner Dreamt Of Opening Shop Since Visiting Uncle's In Greece — So He Did
Opening his own gyro shop has been on Mike Tolos' mind ever since he visited his uncle's spot in Greece as a kid. It was a hole-in-the-wall type place in Thessaloniki, and as soon as Tolos walked in, he was hit with the aroma of pork and chicken roasting on the skewers.
themontclairgirl.com
The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County
The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
N.J. golf center closing after more than 20 years in business
Bogota Golf Center, a New Jersey sports center in business for over 20 years, will be closing soon. The golf center is set to shutter on or around Sept. 30, according to NorthJersey.com. “While it is sad to be closing Bogota, the customer relationships we have enjoyed over many years...
Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool
I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
NBC New York
NJ Schools Struggling to Deal With Massive Teacher Shortage Going In To School Year
With school starting in a matter of weeks for a lot of students, districts across the country are grappling with a teacher shortage. Over the past two years, more than half of a million teachers have quit their jobs, and as time runs out before the start of the school year, there's now a rush to fill positions.
Comments / 0