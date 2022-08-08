ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
paramuspost.com

TEDESCO ANNOUNCES ECONOMIC RECOVERY INITIATIVES TO HELP SMALL BUSINESS

HACKENSACK, NJ – On Tuesday, July 26, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announced two new measures to provide additional support for small businesses in an effort to fight inflation and further strengthen the County’s strong economic position. When announcing these two measures, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco stated,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations

Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
beckersasc.com

Dr. Dylan Nieman performs 1st robotic surgery at RWJBarnabas Health ASC

A physician at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has performed RWJBarnabas Health's first outpatient robotic surgery. The procedure was performed by Dylan Nieman, MD, PhD, using the DaVinci X robot at the hospital's ambulatory surgical pavilion, according to an Aug. 5 news release. The pavilion will use...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
City
Paramus, NJ
Paramus, NJ
Education
City
Hackensack, NJ
City
Rutherford, NJ
therealdeal.com

North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall

Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
paramuspost.com

Bergen County Opens Cooling Centers to Address Heat Index

Hackensack, NJ – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that the County of Bergen has opened several emergency cooling centers throughout the county to help residents stay cool during the current heat wave with temperatures are expected to climb over 90 degrees. Bergen County has established 3 regional cooling...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bergen Community College#Rutgers University#Free Education#Bergen Board#Board Of Trustees#A S
nyacknewsandviews.com

Anonymous ‘Termination’ Petition Rattles Spring Valley

This week in the Villages: Spring Valley braces against an anonymous push for dissolution. Polio findings in Rockland continue to raise alarms for public officials. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more! What do you think we should be covering in your village? Send us stories, ideas, pictures and feedback at info@nyacknewsandviews.com. Read about our plans for the future here.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
bananatreenews.today

The Tree is finally Back!

Welcome back to Banana Tree News -the hyperlocal website for Glen Rock, NJ. As many of you know, we started as the hyperlocal news site for Glen Rock back in 2015. In 2017, we rebranded as Glen Rock News Today. These past couple of years have made many people slow down, and re-evaluate their lives and direction. That is what happened here. Thinking about why I started Banana Tree, I realized that I lost my passion when I changed the logo and the name. I know several of you have seen fewer and fewer articles and news. This is the reason why. Because of this, I have decided to go back to my tree and start over.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
myveronanj.com

Police Department Is Hiring

The Verona Police Department opened applications for new officers today. Candidates must already be certified by the New Jersey Police Training Commission (PTC), be a U.S. citizen and a New Jersey resident, and have a valid New Jersey driver’s license. Candidates will need to pass a background check, as well as medical, psychological and drug screenings.
VERONA, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County

The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. golf center closing after more than 20 years in business

Bogota Golf Center, a New Jersey sports center in business for over 20 years, will be closing soon. The golf center is set to shutter on or around Sept. 30, according to NorthJersey.com. “While it is sad to be closing Bogota, the customer relationships we have enjoyed over many years...
BOGOTA, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool

I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
WEEHAWKEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy