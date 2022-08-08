ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Class of 2022 Grad Joins Bergen Board

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College class of 2022 graduate Alicia Guidolin Hocman will serve on the institution’s Board of Trustees this academic year as alumni representative. Hocman’s peers elected her to the position in April and she took the oath of office during the governing panel’s Aug....
PARAMUS, NJ
Bergen County Opens Cooling Centers to Address Heat Index

Hackensack, NJ – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that the County of Bergen has opened several emergency cooling centers throughout the county to help residents stay cool during the current heat wave with temperatures are expected to climb over 90 degrees. Bergen County has established 3 regional cooling...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Police Department Is Hiring

The Verona Police Department opened applications for new officers today. Candidates must already be certified by the New Jersey Police Training Commission (PTC), be a U.S. citizen and a New Jersey resident, and have a valid New Jersey driver’s license. Candidates will need to pass a background check, as well as medical, psychological and drug screenings.
VERONA, NJ
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations

Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall

Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Hochul approves law promoting New York's jobs bank

A bill creating a public awareness campaign for the New York State Job Bank was signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in order to help promote employment in the state. The measure is meant to boost the job bank as an online resource, part of the state Department of Labor, to help people seeking jobs with more than 250,000 positions in a variety of sectors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Bergen Community College#Ramapo College#Bergen County Executive#County Government#Linus Business#Score
The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County

The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Dr. Dylan Nieman performs 1st robotic surgery at RWJBarnabas Health ASC

A physician at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has performed RWJBarnabas Health's first outpatient robotic surgery. The procedure was performed by Dylan Nieman, MD, PhD, using the DaVinci X robot at the hospital's ambulatory surgical pavilion, according to an Aug. 5 news release. The pavilion will use...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Womenswear brand Splendid to open 1st East Coast outlet store in N.J.

A New Jersey shopping center recently announced the planned arrival of a popular women’s clothing brand. Splendid is coming to Bergen Town Center in Paramus. The 2,331-square-foot store is expected to open this fall, although an official opening date has yet to be announced. Splendid already operates stores in...
PARAMUS, NJ
Widespread power outage reported in northern NJ

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has reported downed live wires across Route 80 causing all lanes to close in both directions west of Exit 34 to Route 15 in Roxbury. The downed wires appear to be the reason for the widespread outage across northern NJ. According to Jersey Central...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Port Authority names two firms to lead architectural design for multi-billion dollar replacement for NYC bus terminal

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced it selected an architectural joint-venture to assist in developing the agency’s vision for a reimagined, state-of-the-art Midtown Bus Terminal. International firm Foster + Partners and the U.S.-based multi-disciplinary design firm A. Epstein and Sons International Inc. will provide architectural...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Solar power hurdles for Montclair homeowner (Letter to the Editor)

N.J. homeowners are being disincentivized to switch to solar power — there ought to be a law!. I live in Montclair and started interviewing solar installation companies around 2012 but didn’t qualify because we have a 100-year-old ceramic tile roof and it would be damaged in the process. Recently we decided we could add solar panels to our uppermost roof by harvesting the tiles (to use them for repairs) and replacing them with a “panel conducive” surface. We got an estimate for 20 panels to purchase over 25 years. We would end up paying a little less than what we are currently paying for electricity and get a green conscience!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
N.J. golf center closing after more than 20 years in business

Bogota Golf Center, a New Jersey sports center in business for over 20 years, will be closing soon. The golf center is set to shutter on or around Sept. 30, according to NorthJersey.com. “While it is sad to be closing Bogota, the customer relationships we have enjoyed over many years...
BOGOTA, NJ

