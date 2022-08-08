Read full article on original website
Hoboken, NJ landlord tried raising rent by $3,000 a month in eviction battle
HOBOKEN — A low-income Hudson County man could lose the place he calls home as the result of a lengthy legal dispute with his landlord. Jeff Trupiano has lived in his Hoboken apartment-turned-condo for over three decades. He moved into the rent-controlled unit at 703 Park Ave. in 1991 under a former owner.
paramuspost.com
Class of 2022 Grad Joins Bergen Board
PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College class of 2022 graduate Alicia Guidolin Hocman will serve on the institution’s Board of Trustees this academic year as alumni representative. Hocman’s peers elected her to the position in April and she took the oath of office during the governing panel’s Aug....
paramuspost.com
Bergen County Opens Cooling Centers to Address Heat Index
Hackensack, NJ – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that the County of Bergen has opened several emergency cooling centers throughout the county to help residents stay cool during the current heat wave with temperatures are expected to climb over 90 degrees. Bergen County has established 3 regional cooling...
It’s comical: NJ college sues to block weed shop near dorm
When Jersey City decided to pass cannabis legislation in the town, they had to jump through the same hurdles that every New Jersey town did. And when the Medusa dispensary application came across the planning board‘s desk, they approved it. It’s no surprise that these dispensaries are supposed to...
myveronanj.com
Police Department Is Hiring
The Verona Police Department opened applications for new officers today. Candidates must already be certified by the New Jersey Police Training Commission (PTC), be a U.S. citizen and a New Jersey resident, and have a valid New Jersey driver’s license. Candidates will need to pass a background check, as well as medical, psychological and drug screenings.
roi-nj.com
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations
Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
therealdeal.com
North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall
Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul approves law promoting New York's jobs bank
A bill creating a public awareness campaign for the New York State Job Bank was signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in order to help promote employment in the state. The measure is meant to boost the job bank as an online resource, part of the state Department of Labor, to help people seeking jobs with more than 250,000 positions in a variety of sectors.
rocklanddaily.com
Care 365 North’s Ribbon Cutting Includes Incredible Gesture to Benefit Entire Rockland Community
Care 365 is opening its second state-of-the-art medical community-driven care facility, offering the ultimate in personalized service. The new Pomona facility includes centers for health care, imaging, lab and diagnostics, and cardio care, just like its Monsey counterpart. The new facility opened its doors on Tuesday afternoon, August 9. The...
Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark
Residents in Newark and neighboring Belleville are being advised to boil water. Newark has canceled its summer school programs.
themontclairgirl.com
The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County
The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
Look into the future at the Psychic Fair on August 21
Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council invite residents to the mystical celebration known as the Psychic Fair. The town held a fair earlier this year on May 1, and the event is returning to Secaucus again. On Sunday, August 21, the fair will take place in front of...
beckersasc.com
Dr. Dylan Nieman performs 1st robotic surgery at RWJBarnabas Health ASC
A physician at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has performed RWJBarnabas Health's first outpatient robotic surgery. The procedure was performed by Dylan Nieman, MD, PhD, using the DaVinci X robot at the hospital's ambulatory surgical pavilion, according to an Aug. 5 news release. The pavilion will use...
Womenswear brand Splendid to open 1st East Coast outlet store in N.J.
A New Jersey shopping center recently announced the planned arrival of a popular women’s clothing brand. Splendid is coming to Bergen Town Center in Paramus. The 2,331-square-foot store is expected to open this fall, although an official opening date has yet to be announced. Splendid already operates stores in...
advertisernewssouth.com
Widespread power outage reported in northern NJ
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has reported downed live wires across Route 80 causing all lanes to close in both directions west of Exit 34 to Route 15 in Roxbury. The downed wires appear to be the reason for the widespread outage across northern NJ. According to Jersey Central...
State senator calls for NJCU to turn over Fort Monmouth to another state university
A key state senator from Monmouth County is asking cash-strapped New Jersey City University to hand over the operations of it small Fort Monmouth satellite campus to another state university. The call Monday by state Sen. Vin Gopal, a Democrat who represents 18 towns in Monmouth County, is in response...
roi-nj.com
Port Authority names two firms to lead architectural design for multi-billion dollar replacement for NYC bus terminal
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced it selected an architectural joint-venture to assist in developing the agency’s vision for a reimagined, state-of-the-art Midtown Bus Terminal. International firm Foster + Partners and the U.S.-based multi-disciplinary design firm A. Epstein and Sons International Inc. will provide architectural...
Solar power hurdles for Montclair homeowner (Letter to the Editor)
N.J. homeowners are being disincentivized to switch to solar power — there ought to be a law!. I live in Montclair and started interviewing solar installation companies around 2012 but didn’t qualify because we have a 100-year-old ceramic tile roof and it would be damaged in the process. Recently we decided we could add solar panels to our uppermost roof by harvesting the tiles (to use them for repairs) and replacing them with a “panel conducive” surface. We got an estimate for 20 panels to purchase over 25 years. We would end up paying a little less than what we are currently paying for electricity and get a green conscience!
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
N.J. golf center closing after more than 20 years in business
Bogota Golf Center, a New Jersey sports center in business for over 20 years, will be closing soon. The golf center is set to shutter on or around Sept. 30, according to NorthJersey.com. “While it is sad to be closing Bogota, the customer relationships we have enjoyed over many years...
