Nashville, TN

Amy Grant Is 'Making Progress' Recovering After Bike Accident Concussion, Husband Vince Gill Pays Tribute

By Zach Seemayer‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Daughter, Corinna, Joins Dad for Teary Tribute to Her Mom After Bike Accident

Amy Grant's family is supporting her through music as she continues to recover from a scary bicycle accident last month. Her husband Vince Gill was joined on stage by their daughter Corrina during his appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night. The talented 21-year-old broke down in tears during an emotional performance of the song Gill wrote for her mother, "When My Amy Prays," swapping mentions of "Amy" with "Mama."
Outsider.com

Amy Grant Reportedly ‘Making Progress’ as She Recovers From Nashville Bike Accident

Looking back over her career so far, singer Amy Grant, called The Queen of Christian Pop, sold over 30 million records and won six Grammy Awards. To keep adding to her success, her Christian album was the first Christian record to go platinum. Receiving her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the famed singer was honored for her mark on the entertainment industry. While not slowing down, recently, friends and family were concerned for Grant when she had a bike accident that left her with a concussion and unconscious for close to 10 minutes.
NASHVILLE, TN
