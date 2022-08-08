ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

07-27-34-42-50, Cash Ball: 1

(seven, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-two, fifty; Cash Ball: one)

