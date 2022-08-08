Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Today, American Express (NYSE:AXP) and reservations platform Resy announced The American Express Gold Card presents The Resy Drive-Thru New York, a two-night culinary event on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In. Guests will sample a 10-course tasting menu from some of New York’s most popular chefs and restaurants, reflecting the diverse culture and cuisine of New York. The lineup spans Cantonese, Indian, Persian, Mexican, Middle Eastern, Soul, Italian, American and more courtesy of: Bonnie’s, Crown Shy, Dhamaka, Frankies Spuntino, Red Hook Tavern, Shuka, Sofreh, Sylvia’s, Taqueria Ramirez, and Union Square Café. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005178/en/ The American Express Gold Card presents The Resy Drive-Thru New York (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0