MILWAUKEE -- Craig Counsell and the Brewers threw a curveball at the end of Tuesday’s 5-3 win over the Rays at American Family Field. With a two-run lead and coming off an off-day, you might have expected Devin Williams to emerge for the final outs. Williams, an All-Star not one week removed from the end of his 30-outing scoreless streak, was the presumptive heir to close for the Brewers after they traded Josh Hader to the Padres. If not Williams, then Taylor Rogers, the left-hander who was second in the Majors in saves (to Hader) when he came to Milwaukee in that trade, and might have been the choice since two of the three Rays scheduled to bat in the inning were lefties.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO