Where to Watch and Stream Attack of the Killer Tomatoes! Free Online

Cast: David Miller George Wilson Sharon Taylor J. Stephen Peace Ernie Meyers. Attack of the Killer Tomatoes is a 1978 comedy film directed by John De Bello and starring David Miller. The film is a spoof of B-movies. Made on a budget of less than USD $100,000, the story involves tomatoes becoming sentient by unknown means and revolting against humanity.
HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Gets Encouraging Update

With the recent shocking cancellation of the Batgirl movie despite already being in post-production, there have been concerns about the status of the other DC projects that are still in the works. Fortunately, it looks like most of them now have survived the ax including the long-in-the-works Green Lantern series.
Where to Watch and Stream John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid Free Online

Armed with boyish charm and a sharp wit, the former "SNL" writer offers sly takes on marriage, his beef with babies and the time he met Bill Clinton. Yes, John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid is available on Netflix! One can access the vast library of titles within Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Fargo Season 5: Stranger Things’ Joe Keery Joins FX Series

Fans are about to see a different Joe Keery as he now joins the cast of the upcoming Fargo Season 5, FX announced on Monday, August 8. Though the role he’s about to play is yet to be revealed, it’s expected to be quite different from his Stranger Things role as Steve.
Where to Watch and Stream Billy & Mandy's Big Boogey Adventure Free Online

Cast: Richard Steven Horvitz Grey DeLisle Greg Eagles Vanessa Marshall Maxwell Atoms. When the Boogey Man causes Grim to lose his powers, rank, and title in the Underworld Court for misusing his powers, he plots to seek out Horror's Hand and take over the world. It's up to Billy, Mandy, Irwin, and Grim to get to Horror's Hand before the Boogey Man does.
Where to Watch and Stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kanichi Kurita Kiyoshi Kobayashi Daisuke Namikawa Miyuki Sawashiro Koichi Yamadera. Geners: Animation Action Crime. Director: Takeshi Koike. Release Date: Feb 04, 2017. About. A yakuza boss hires...
Where to Watch and Stream Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin Free Online

Comedy icon Dave Chappelle makes his triumphant return to the screen with a pair of blistering, fresh stand-up specials. Filmed at The Palladium in Los Angeles, California, in March 2016. Is Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin on Netflix?. Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin is currently not on Netflix....
Where to Watch and Stream I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang Free Online

Cast: Paul Muni Glenda Farrell Helen Vinson Noel Francis Preston Foster. A World War I veteran’s dreams of becoming a master architect evaporate in the cold light of economic realities. Things get even worse when he’s falsely convicted of a crime and sent to work on a chain gang.
Lego train with 101 cars breaks Guinness World Record

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A New Zealand teenager earned a Guinness World Record when he used Lego pieces to build a toy train with 101 cars. Alexander Blong, 14, of Auckland, said he was inspired by his boredom during COVID-19 lockdowns and the series Snowpiercer to attempt to build a Lego train with 101 cars.
Where to Watch and Stream Urban Legends: Bloody Mary Free Online

Cast: Kate Mara Robert Vito Tina Lifford Nancy Everhard Olesya Rulin. On a prom-night dare, a trio of high school friends chant an incantation, unleashing an evil spirit from the past with deadly consequences. Is Urban Legends: Bloody Mary on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Urban Legends: Bloody Mary in...
