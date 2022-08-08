Read full article on original website
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
Where to Watch and Stream Pandora's Box Free Online
Cast: Louise Brooks Fritz Kortner Francis Lederer Carl Goetz Krafft-Raschig. Lulu is a young woman so beautiful and alluring that few can resist her siren charms. The men drawn into her web include respectable newspaper publisher Dr. Ludwig Schön, his musical producer son Alwa, circus performer Rodrigo Quast and Lulu's seedy old friend, Schigolch. When Lulu's charms inevitably lead to tragedy, the downward spiral encompasses them all.
HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Gets Encouraging Update
With the recent shocking cancellation of the Batgirl movie despite already being in post-production, there have been concerns about the status of the other DC projects that are still in the works. Fortunately, it looks like most of them now have survived the ax including the long-in-the-works Green Lantern series.
Fargo Season 5: Stranger Things’ Joe Keery Joins FX Series
Fans are about to see a different Joe Keery as he now joins the cast of the upcoming Fargo Season 5, FX announced on Monday, August 8. Though the role he’s about to play is yet to be revealed, it’s expected to be quite different from his Stranger Things role as Steve.
Where to Watch and Stream Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters Free Online
Cast: Ken Ogata Go Riju Masayuki Shionoya Hiroshi Mikami Junkichi Orimoto. A fictional account of the life of Japanese author Yukio Mishima told in four parts. The first three parts relate events in three of his novels: The Temple of the Golden Pavilion, Kyoko's House, and Runaway Horses. The last part depicts the events of 25th November 1970.
Where to Watch and Stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kanichi Kurita Kiyoshi Kobayashi Daisuke Namikawa Miyuki Sawashiro Koichi Yamadera. Geners: Animation Action Crime. Director: Takeshi Koike. Release Date: Feb 04, 2017. About. A yakuza boss hires...
Where to Watch and Stream Godzilla vs. Destoroyah Free Online
Cast: Takuro Tatsumi Yôko Ishino Yasufumi Hayashi Megumi Odaka Sayaka Osawa. A burning Godzilla, on the verge of meltdown, emerges to lay siege to Hong Kong. At the same time horrifying new organisms are discovered in Japan. These crustacean-like beings are seemingly born of the Oxygen Destroyer, the weapon that killed the original Godzilla.
Where to Watch and Stream Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Junko Takeuchi Mie Sonozaki Masaki Terasoma Chie Nakamura Rikiya Koyama. Geners: Thriller Animation Action Comedy Horror Mystery. Director: Masahiko Murata. About. After his capture for attempted assassination...
Where to Watch and Stream Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy Free Online
Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy. Cast: Robert Clotworthy Kenny Baker Jim Bloom Leo Braudy Ben Burtt. From the earliest versions of the script to the blockbuster debuts, explore the creation of the Star Wars Trilogy. Is Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars...
Where to Watch and Stream Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Free Online
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio Brad Pitt Margot Robbie Emile Hirsch Margaret Qualley. Los Angeles, 1969. TV star Rick Dalton, a struggling actor specializing in westerns, and stuntman Cliff Booth, his best friend, try to survive in a constantly changing movie industry. Dalton is the neighbor of the young and promising actress and model Sharon Tate, who has just married the prestigious Polish director Roman Polanski…
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 9
On Monday, The Terminal List was booted from the No. 1 spot after more than a month on the top of Amazon's top 10 shows and movies list. Today, The Terminal List returns to that spot, proving that Chris Pratt's military thriller's stay as the most watched show on Prime Video is interminal. Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, which momentarily toppled The Terminal List, is now at No. 3, one spot behind The Boys. Back on the list is Forever Summer: Hamptons, which sits at No. 10.
Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus
Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
Where to Watch and Stream Urban Legends: Bloody Mary Free Online
Cast: Kate Mara Robert Vito Tina Lifford Nancy Everhard Olesya Rulin. On a prom-night dare, a trio of high school friends chant an incantation, unleashing an evil spirit from the past with deadly consequences. Is Urban Legends: Bloody Mary on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Urban Legends: Bloody Mary in...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Poster Features Galadriel: Daughter of the Golden House
A new poster for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been dropped by Prime Video and the excitement on the series ramps up as it nears its release. Now, Galadriel is in the main and center of the photo and she is called as the "daughter of the Golden House."
