Read full article on original website
Related
Fewer people are moving as interest rates, rents rise
This story originally appeared in Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. Most people move during the spring and summer months, but many would-be movers stayed put this May and June amid higher interest rates and rising rents, according to change-of-address data from the U.S. Postal Service. Every state saw fewer people moving in […] The post Fewer people are moving as interest rates, rents rise appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Comments / 0