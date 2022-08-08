Read full article on original website
How I Get My Kids on a Back-to-School Routine
Click here to read the full article. One of my favorite parts about summer break is the laziness and lack of structure. Some days, my kids are practically up with the sun, while other days it’s nearly lunchtime before I see signs of life. At 17, 14, 13, and 10, they’re old enough to not rely solely on me for meals and snacks, so they eat when they’re hungry. And I no longer have to put them to bed, so they just go to sleep whenever. Usually it’s a fairly reasonable hour, but sometimes it’s not, and even the most...
Back to school mistakes parents make
This material is founded on reliable news and research information. I should note that I am not a medical professional. In this article, I will share my knowledge but refrain from making any recommendations.
Remembering All the Ways We Cheated in School
My teachers from grade school all the way to university used to say versions of the phrase, “when you cheat on tests, you’re only cheating yourself.”. The logic was simple enough—traditional school testing is supposed to measure how much students learn (or so schools claim). If students feign knowledge and understanding in favor of a quick and mindless fix to make a grade, they miss out on actually learning whatever they were supposed to learn. Fair, I guess. But it should come as no surprise that students think some tests just aren’t worth the trouble.
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
How do I raise my kids to extend grace in today’s cancel culture?
If there is one value that I have always wanted to instill in my children, it’s teaching them how to be graceful. In all moments, in any given situation—even when it seems counterintuitive or downright hard. Teaching grace isn’t easy, and honestly, it goes deeper than just being...
How to Teach Your Kids to Let You Know When They’re Struggling
As parents, we want to be a safe place for our kids to share their feelings and any mental health challenges they are experiencing. Still, sometimes it can be hard to initiate conversations around mental health—to know what types of questions to ask, and to understand how to engage with your kids in a way that makes them feel comfortable.
Let your kids make the mess
If there’s one thing that I’m learning in motherhood, and one piece of solid advice that I would offer to any parent, it’s this: let your kids make the mess. Though it may seem counterintuitive, kids making a mess can actually be beneficial in many ways. Like engaging their senses, fostering creativity, learning self-regulation and more.
At What Age Can I Give My Kids Money Instead of Presents?
Being a parent is the most rewarding job in the world, but it's also the hardest -- especially when shopping for gifts. While this task can certainly be fun, it's also time-consuming and often very...
The Sims 4 High School Years: How to Sneak Out
Learn how to sneak out in the newest "Sims 4" expansion so you can hit up all those cool parties you weren't invited to.
