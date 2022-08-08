ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeland, MI

abc12.com

Flushing star Sarah Rambus transfers to IMG Academy

FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Flushing's Sarah Rambus will finish her high school career in the sunshine state. The star center announced on twitter, she will transfer to IMG Academy. Rambus has already committed to Oregon. The first team all-stater averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks a game for...
FLUSHING, MI
Freeland, MI
Sports
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
Midland, MI
Sports
City
Midland, MI
City
Freeland, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Birmingham, MI
MLive

‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when

We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League#Larkin
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
hourdetroit.com

A Fenton Couple Shares Their Midcentury Open-air Entertaining Space

If the Mad Men set designers ever needed a metro Detroit location during the show’s nearly eight-year run, they could have knocked on the door of Andrea and Mark Brimmers’ home in Fenton. Their entire home features midcentury modern sensibilities, from the kitchen’s yellow Smeg oven to the aqua Weber grill on the patio.
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
SAGINAW, MI
