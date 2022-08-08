Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Midland High, Grand Blanc claim Saginaw Valley League honors
FRANKENMUTH, MI – When Eric Albright hoisted the Division 1 baseball district trophy, he knew that one trophy would lead to another. The Midland High athletic director and baseball coach added the other trophy Tuesday at the Saginaw Valley League Recognition Dinner in Frankenmuth. For the first time since...
Freeland hints at return to ‘smashmouth’ football roots
Freeland lost one of its best classes of athletes in school history, leaving the football team with just three starters on offense. Yet, Freeland returns plenty of experience.
abc12.com
Flushing star Sarah Rambus transfers to IMG Academy
FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Flushing's Sarah Rambus will finish her high school career in the sunshine state. The star center announced on twitter, she will transfer to IMG Academy. Rambus has already committed to Oregon. The first team all-stater averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks a game for...
Where Michigan and Michigan State football rank in preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll
College football fans in the state of Michigan are set up for a treat this season, if preseason polls are any indication. Both Michigan and Michigan State football are ranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA preseason coaches poll, with the Big Ten defending champion Wolverines sixth and the Spartans 14th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millington loses experience, keeps winning tradition
MILLINGTON, MI – A lot of players have gone through the Millington system in the past 33 seasons. And all have finished with a winning season.
Who will win the 2022 Tri-Valley Conference 10 Tier II football title?
Ithaca continues to be the hunted in the Tri-Valley Conference 10 Tier II football conference, claiming yet another championship in 2021. But can the Yellowjackets add to their string of dominance in the league? Are they the favorites in a league that includes Saginaw Nouvel, Michigan Lutheran Seminary, St. Louis and Valley Lutheran?
Who will win 2022 Greater Thumb West football title?
Reese, Laker High and Bad Axe were forced to share the Greater Thumb West football championship in 2021, giving all three plenty of incentive to win the league outright in 2022. For Bad Axe, it was the second consecutive season of a shared title after a 2020 co-championship with Cass...
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saginaw Heritage ready to build off playoff season, despite move to South
SAGINAW, MI – When Traverse City Central and Traverse City West joined the Saginaw Valley League, the dominoes started to fall. And they fell right on the Heritage football team.
Meet the 2023 Miss Bay County: Kayleigh Carter, a Delta College student
ESSEXVILLE, MI — A panel of judges this week here selected the 45th recipient of the Miss Bay County title. Kayleigh Carter, a student enrolled in Delta College’s nursing program, earned the crown during a Sunday, Aug. 7, ceremony at Essexville-Garber High School. The 23-year-old Saginaw native was...
Who is your pick to win the Genesee Area Conference football championship?
FLINT – Hamady and Beecher. Those have been the Genesee Area Conference football champions since 2018, when the league shrunk after several teams dropped out to join the newly formed Mid-Michigan Activities Conference or play 8-man football.
‘Under The Radar Michigan’ host to screen Saginaw episode at Temple Theatre
SAGINAW, MI — Audiences here will meet the host of PBS’s “Under The Radar Michigan” later this month when he leads an in-person Q-and-A session as well as a screening of an episode of the intrastate travel series. Organizers said the episode — set to focus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Even Justin Holyszko can’t hide a smile after eighth Bay County Championship
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, MI – The Justin Holyszko Era isn’t over yet. And it just might be a long way from over. The preeminent player of the Bay County Golf Championship over the past two decades, Holyszko suddenly seemed overshadowed the past couple years as Brent Goik returned to the amateur scene and claimed back-to-back titles.
Northern Michigan School Districts in Need of Bus Drivers
There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and many school districts in northern Michigan are affected. Mount Pleasant Public Schools have 16 bus drivers to cover their 16 routes, but they need more, especially for their sub-pool. “The sub-pool isn’t necessarily what you would think of a driver missing a...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Serena Williams announces plans to retire after US Open
The 2022 US Open is Aug. 29, a date that tennis fans will circle for several reasons. The latest reason became known Tuesday when Saginaw native Serena Williams announced her plan to retire after the Open. Williams, who was born in Saginaw in 1981, announced her retirement plans in Vogue...
hourdetroit.com
A Fenton Couple Shares Their Midcentury Open-air Entertaining Space
If the Mad Men set designers ever needed a metro Detroit location during the show’s nearly eight-year run, they could have knocked on the door of Andrea and Mark Brimmers’ home in Fenton. Their entire home features midcentury modern sensibilities, from the kitchen’s yellow Smeg oven to the aqua Weber grill on the patio.
WNEM
Sheriff investigating after three swans found decapitated on Lake Fenton
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three swans were found decapitated on Lake Fenton over the weekend. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says he’s certain the people knew they killed the swans, although it’s not clear yet if it was intentional.
Saginaw African Cultural Festival to return to traditional roots this year
SAGINAW, MI — Inspired by her own memories attending some of the first Saginaw African Cultural Festivals, Alexis Thomas is eager to re-energize the annual event, offering new generations opportunities to soak in the experience that first enlightened her as a youth. She and the festival’s other organizers will...
abc12.com
Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0