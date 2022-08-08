ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo sits for third straight game with tight back: ‘It sucks’

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo sat for a third consecutive game Sunday due to lower-back tightness.

Rizzo said his back had improved, but he wasn’t available as a pinch-hitter in the 12-9 loss to the Cardinals and said he was unsure if he would be able to play Monday in Seattle.

If not, that would match the number of games Rizzo missed last month, when he experienced a similar issue with his back.

“We’ll try to just be smart,’’ Rizzo said. “It’s frustrating [to sit out], whether you’re winning or losing. It sucks. It’s part of baseball. It’s better now than later [in the season].”

Without Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu started at first base and had three more hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTvwl_0h8XdCxX00
Anthony Rizzo
Robert Sabo for the NY POST

The Yankees’ offense pieced together a three-run inning in the second, as Gleyber Torres, who had been in a 1-for-26 rut, and Andrew Benintendi, who had been 2-for-25 as a Yankee, singled before Aaron Hicks, who had been hitless in 32 at-bats, singled in a run.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWlQc_0h8XdCxX00 Frankie Montas, bullpen implode as Yankees get swept by Cardinals

After previously saying he was unconcerned about Benintendi’s lack of production since he was acquired from the Royals last month, manager Aaron Boone said he was encouraged by what he saw from Hicks and Torres on Sunday.

Hicks reached base four times in his second three-hit game of the season. He had an RBI single and scored in the second, hit an infield single in the third, walked and scored in the fifth and singled again in the sixth.

“Hicks gets rewarded with some squibbers and then smoked a ball,” Boone said. “And Gleyber had some good at-bats. Hopefully it’s something that gets him jump-started.”

To make room for Frankie Montas on the roster, the Yankees optioned Ron Marinaccio to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, despite another impressive stint in The Bronx. In his past six appearances, the right-hander had allowed just a run on three hits and three walks in 7 ¹/₃ innings.

Boone said he explained the situation to the right-hander. He told Marinaccio that there were no other alternatives because other pitchers, such as Clarke Schmidt, for instance, could not be sent down without first being put on waivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiCYY_0h8XdCxX00
Ron Marinaccio
Getty Images

“They also understand we’re not in a position right now to be getting rid of pitchers to make room [on the roster],’’ Boone said. “Unfortunately for them, it’s the point in their careers they have [minor league] options.”

Albert Abreu has allowed four runs, on 11 hits and a walk in his past six games over 5 ²/₃ innings and was ineffective again Sunday, but is out of options.

Boone was still not pleased with home plate umpire Ed Hickox’s strike zone after the game. Hickox, who was bad on both sides, nearly had to leave the game after taking a foul ball off his face mask, as well. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake also was ejected, by third base umpire Vic Carapazza.

Asked about the calls, Boone said he wished Hickox well after he got hit before adding, “We all watched the game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qX0pU_0h8XdCxX00
Aaron Boone, left, argues with umpire Ed Hickox in the fifth inning.
AP

Aaron Judge added four more RBIs with a pair of two-out, two-run hits.

Marwin Gonzalez hadn’t had an at-bat since July 28 before getting the start at shortstop on Sunday. He went 0-for-4, but was hit by a pitch and drove in a run on a force-out.

