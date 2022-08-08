Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Speedboats rev their engines in preparation for Idaho Falls Duck Race
IDAHO FALLS – If you hear some really loud engines and see a quick flash of something tearing through the river this week, don’t worry – the speedboat racers are practicing for this year’s duck race. Monday night was the annual speedboat racer practice, where the...
Post Register
Bandits punch ticket to World Series as Hall's RBI in 9th lifts Idaho Falls over Cheyenne 6-5
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Conner Hall’s teammates dogpiled on top of him only a few feet from where his American Legion Northwest Regional-winning base hit landed in right field at Hladky Stadium. Hall’s opposite field knock scored RJ Woods from third to lift Idaho Falls to a 6-5 win...
Hero, Murderer, Or Legend? Wyoming Celebrates Tom Horn This Weekend
Many books have been written and controversy still surrounds the story of Wyoming's Tom Horn. Today the legend of Tom Horn is celebrated each year in Bosler, Wyoming. August 12th through the 14th Bosler will celebrate this rich Tom Horn Days. Three days of action-packed events featuring concerts, pasture bronc riding, pasture team roping, muley roping, stray gathering, camping, vendors, Sunday morning cowboy church, area history presentations from local historians, and more.
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
Raging wildfire scorches dozens of acres on Fort Hall reservation near Pocatello
A wildfire is raging on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello. The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The Fort Hall emergency operations center has been activated in response to the blaze because of the seriousness of the situation. ...
isu.edu
University Mourns the Loss of Chris Jackson
On Monday, Idaho State University learned of the tragic death of Chris Jackson. Chris has served the University as the Program Coordinator for Alaska Programs in the Skaggs College of Pharmacy for the last five years. Chris will be remembered as a kind, caring, and hard-working member of our campus...
Idaho State Journal
Introducing a Teton classic to young hikers
It can be a lot of fun taking people, especially youngsters, on an old classic trail hike for the first time. As we neared the mouth of the South Darby Canyon Wind Cave last week, some of the boys from a summer youth camp I was hiking with were apprehensive. Some of the footing was a bit challenging and a few places were slippery.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Roadside Assistance Turns into High Speed Chase
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is investigating a high-speed chase that originated south of Laramie and ended west of Cheyenne. The pursuit began around 7:43 a.m. on August 5, 2022, after troopers stopped out with a stranded motorist out of fuel on US 287 south of Laramie. As the occupants...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to stealing $15,000 car
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot. According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.
cowboystatedaily.com
Long, Strange Trip: Cheyenne Man Returns To City After Forty Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s easier to ask George Jay Wienbarg what jobs he hasn’t done in his life than which he has done. In just over seven decades of life, Wienbarg has been an undercover narcotics agent, a fashion mogul, a marketer, newsman and actor. Oh, and he’s the great-grand nephew of Buffalo Bill. Yes, that Buffalo Bill.
Police investigate semi vs car crash
A semi and car crash happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday on US 20 in Fremont County. The post Police investigate semi vs car crash appeared first on Local News 8.
Four COVID deaths, 265 new cases reported in Southeast Idaho during past week
Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced four local people died from COVID-19 and there were 265 new confirmed and probable cases in the region for the week of August 2-8. Two deaths were in Bannock County, one death was in Bingham County and the other death was in Caribou County, SIPH reported. This brings the total to 537 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. ...
Motorcyclist airlifted after accident
About 30 emergency responders teamed up to help a motorcyclist out of the backcountry after an accident. The post Motorcyclist airlifted after accident appeared first on Local News 8.
Woman killed after big rig crashes into I-25 bridge
A FOX31 viewer sent a video that showed an excavator on its side in the northbound lanes of I-25 and major damage to an overpass just before it.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
$5 million Moody Bridge planned
A public hearing was held Monday for the Moody Bridge replacement project on the Teton River during the Madison County Commissioners’ meeting. The bridge is located approximately two miles northeast of Rexburg on the Moody Highway. “For (Madison) County, it was the number one priority project in the county,”...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (7/29/22–8/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
buckrail.com
A first look at 119 N Agate, Victor ID
VICTOR, Id. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Police search for 2 missing juveniles
The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports two juveniles were reported missing Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. The post Police search for 2 missing juveniles appeared first on Local News 8.
