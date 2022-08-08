ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Wake Up Wyoming

Hero, Murderer, Or Legend? Wyoming Celebrates Tom Horn This Weekend

Many books have been written and controversy still surrounds the story of Wyoming's Tom Horn. Today the legend of Tom Horn is celebrated each year in Bosler, Wyoming. August 12th through the 14th Bosler will celebrate this rich Tom Horn Days. Three days of action-packed events featuring concerts, pasture bronc riding, pasture team roping, muley roping, stray gathering, camping, vendors, Sunday morning cowboy church, area history presentations from local historians, and more.
BOSLER, WY
K2 Radio

Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!

The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
Idaho State Journal

Raging wildfire scorches dozens of acres on Fort Hall reservation near Pocatello

A wildfire is raging on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello. The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The Fort Hall emergency operations center has been activated in response to the blaze because of the seriousness of the situation. ...
POCATELLO, ID
isu.edu

University Mourns the Loss of Chris Jackson

On Monday, Idaho State University learned of the tragic death of Chris Jackson. Chris has served the University as the Program Coordinator for Alaska Programs in the Skaggs College of Pharmacy for the last five years. Chris will be remembered as a kind, caring, and hard-working member of our campus...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Introducing a Teton classic to young hikers

It can be a lot of fun taking people, especially youngsters, on an old classic trail hike for the first time. As we neared the mouth of the South Darby Canyon Wind Cave last week, some of the boys from a summer youth camp I was hiking with were apprehensive. Some of the footing was a bit challenging and a few places were slippery.
TETON, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
IDAHO STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Roadside Assistance Turns into High Speed Chase

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is investigating a high-speed chase that originated south of Laramie and ended west of Cheyenne. The pursuit began around 7:43 a.m. on August 5, 2022, after troopers stopped out with a stranded motorist out of fuel on US 287 south of Laramie. As the occupants...
CHEYENNE, WY
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to stealing $15,000 car

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot. According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Long, Strange Trip: Cheyenne Man Returns To City After Forty Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s easier to ask George Jay Wienbarg what jobs he hasn’t done in his life than which he has done. In just over seven decades of life, Wienbarg has been an undercover narcotics agent, a fashion mogul, a marketer, newsman and actor. Oh, and he’s the great-grand nephew of Buffalo Bill. Yes, that Buffalo Bill.
CHEYENNE, WY
rexburgstandardjournal.com

$5 million Moody Bridge planned

A public hearing was held Monday for the Moody Bridge replacement project on the Teton River during the Madison County Commissioners’ meeting. The bridge is located approximately two miles northeast of Rexburg on the Moody Highway. “For (Madison) County, it was the number one priority project in the county,”...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (7/29/22–8/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

A first look at 119 N Agate, Victor ID

VICTOR, Id. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
VICTOR, ID

