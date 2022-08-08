ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacts to Deshaun Watson’s lawyers invoking owner misconduct in defense of QB

By Gerard Samillano
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend's Favorite Beach Photos

It's almost football season, which means summer is coming to a close. It's been a fun summer for Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback. Buffett and Dak Prescott have been dating for multiple years. The former Texas college student was there with Prescott during his recovery from serious leg injury.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
Popculture

Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Qb
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

3 Prominent Teams Mentioned For Odell Beckham Jr.

Just weeks away from the NFL's season opener, Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the open market. The star wide receiver is still more than capable of being a difference-maker for a team, but a torn ACL in the Super Bowl means he won't be available until the second half of the season at the earliest.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year

The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News

Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy