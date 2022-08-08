LANCASTER, Pa. — While Interiors Home here typically doesn’t buy product by the container itself, it is beginning to feel the effects of declining shipping prices. “There is still inflationary pricing being felt by our vendors, but price increases that are coming through to us are waning,” Michelle Dissinger, director of merchandising for the soon-to-be three store retailer, told Furniture Today. “A few vendors have lifted their surcharges and even a few have started back up with promotional discounts being offered again as of the third quarter.”

