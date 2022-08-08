Read full article on original website
Retailer showcasing the latest trends opens third store in Pa.
A Canadian retailer, Showcase, that calls itself “home of the hottest trends” has opened at the Park City Center in Lancaster. The store opened at the mall on July 28. Showcase is a retailer, product developer and marketer that specializes in new and hard-to-find consumer trends in health, beauty, home, toys, novelty candy and food. Most products are open and on display.
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
Furniture Today
How one Pennsylvania retailer is adjusting as container rates drop
LANCASTER, Pa. — While Interiors Home here typically doesn’t buy product by the container itself, it is beginning to feel the effects of declining shipping prices. “There is still inflationary pricing being felt by our vendors, but price increases that are coming through to us are waning,” Michelle Dissinger, director of merchandising for the soon-to-be three store retailer, told Furniture Today. “A few vendors have lifted their surcharges and even a few have started back up with promotional discounts being offered again as of the third quarter.”
lebtown.com
Spirit Halloween seasonal store to be located in Promenade at East Lebanon
Spirit Halloween will return this fall to 821 Bowman St. A company spokesperson said that no exact opening date has been decided yet, but several jobs are already posted to staff the location, ranging from store manager to sales associate. Jobs can be found by creating a profile at this careers portal website.
It’s not a Lancaster County lighthouse, it’s a silo, and you can climb it!
The over-100-foot-tall silo is located at Kreider Farms, a farm that has been family owned and operated since 1935, and guests participating in a Kreider Farms tour can climb the 172 steps to the top of the silo to see sweeping views of Lancaster County farmland.
Popular toy auction, based in Lancaster County, begins two-day bidding war
LANCASTER, Pa. — A nationally known toy auction based in Lancaster County is back for the week. Morphy Auctions features thousands of unique toys and collectibles. It also holds the world record for the highest-grossing one-day toy auction of all time, when it earned nearly $8 million in 2007.
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PA
Along charming Old Philadelphia Pike in Smoketown, you'll find DJ's Taste of the 50's. This diner-style restaurant offers all those old diner classics such as burgers, fries and shakes, at an affordable price.
Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday. Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
Lancaster County Corn is Finally in Season - Where to Buy It [Summer 2022]
Fresh, local corn on the cob is one of my highlights during Lancaster County summers. Farmers markets are finally selling their own fresh corn, straight from the fields. Here are five farmers markets throughout the county offering local corn this season:
Mobile food pantry coming to York County as part of a special partnership
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A local healthcare provider is doing its part to combat hunger in the York area. Highmark Wholecare has partnered with New Hope Ministries to bring a mobile food pantry to York County. New Hope Ministries' first mobile food pantry served 20,000 residents in 2021. As...
York searching for 2022's perfect Christmas tree
YORK, Pa. — The City of York is searching for the perfect tree for the Christmas season. The tree will be placed on Continental Square for the 2022 holiday season. Spruce trees over 30 feet tall are quality contenders for the available spot. If you have a tree believed to be ideal, contact Carol Godfrey at 717-845-9351 with your name, address, and phone number.
Lancaster County alpaca summer camp offers unique experience for participating campers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Kids in Lancaster County are getting the chance to work with some unique animals in August. Greystone Ridge Alpacas is holding its annual advanced alpaca summer camp. The runs daily for three hours a day, until Friday Aug.12. The week-long camp is for kids ages...
Plants + Pints event coming to Strawberry Square in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A unique event is returning to Strawberry Square in Harrisburg. Plants + Pints, presented by UPMC Pinnacle Health, will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. In years past, the event has been named Harrisburg VeggieFest, but the goals remain the same.
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale
Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
WGAL
Susquehanna Valley fire departments warn that text selling T-shirts is a scam
Scammers are preying on your desire to help your local fire department. The scam is happening across the Susquehanna Valley and the state. Multiple fire departments are warning their communities about this T-shirt text scam. One scam text message claims to be from the Union Fire and Hose Company in...
Independence Island and Bailey's Island are on the market: here's a brief history
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A pair of islands on the Susquehanna River have been put up for sale, according to TheBurg, Greater Harrisburg's community magazine. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island have hit the market for the first time in over a century, thanks to owners Robert and John Ensminger, whose family has had roots in Central Pa. since 1733.
abc27.com
New airline bus services from Lancaster to Philadelphia
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A “flight” that never leaves the ground is typically a major inconvenience, but not in this case. On August 16, American Airlines is launching “flights” from Lancaster to Philadelphia that are actually operating on buses. You can park for free and...
FOX 43
