York County, PA

PennLive.com

Retailer showcasing the latest trends opens third store in Pa.

A Canadian retailer, Showcase, that calls itself “home of the hottest trends” has opened at the Park City Center in Lancaster. The store opened at the mall on July 28. Showcase is a retailer, product developer and marketer that specializes in new and hard-to-find consumer trends in health, beauty, home, toys, novelty candy and food. Most products are open and on display.
LANCASTER, PA
Kristen Walters

Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
Furniture Today

How one Pennsylvania retailer is adjusting as container rates drop

LANCASTER, Pa. — While Interiors Home here typically doesn’t buy product by the container itself, it is beginning to feel the effects of declining shipping prices. “There is still inflationary pricing being felt by our vendors, but price increases that are coming through to us are waning,” Michelle Dissinger, director of merchandising for the soon-to-be three store retailer, told Furniture Today. “A few vendors have lifted their surcharges and even a few have started back up with promotional discounts being offered again as of the third quarter.”
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

Spirit Halloween seasonal store to be located in Promenade at East Lebanon

Spirit Halloween will return this fall to 821 Bowman St. A company spokesperson said that no exact opening date has been decided yet, but several jobs are already posted to staff the location, ranging from store manager to sales associate. Jobs can be found by creating a profile at this careers portal website.
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday. Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

York searching for 2022's perfect Christmas tree

YORK, Pa. — The City of York is searching for the perfect tree for the Christmas season. The tree will be placed on Continental Square for the 2022 holiday season. Spruce trees over 30 feet tall are quality contenders for the available spot. If you have a tree believed to be ideal, contact Carol Godfrey at 717-845-9351 with your name, address, and phone number.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale

Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New airline bus services from Lancaster to Philadelphia

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A “flight” that never leaves the ground is typically a major inconvenience, but not in this case. On August 16, American Airlines is launching “flights” from Lancaster to Philadelphia that are actually operating on buses. You can park for free and...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
