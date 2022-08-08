Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa family organizes dog adoption day in honor of 2 men captured in Ukraine
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa family is sponsoring a dog adoption event this weekend in honor of and to raise awareness for two Alabama men being held somewhere in the region of Ukraine. Alex Drueke of Tuscaloosa and Andy Huynh of Hartselle were captured in June 2022. To tell...
Mural in Birmingham brings awareness to gun violence in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deadly violence is leaving it’s mark on Birmingham. That’s why an artist is putting a mural together calling for it to end. The mural, at the corner of 23rd Street South and 2nd Alley South, shows a hand throwing up the peace sign. Artist Kyle Holbrook hopes the mural which is one of many around the country will help spark conversations and solutions about ending gun violence.
Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding out hope after his car was found Tuesday near Eufaula Avenue just a block away from the scene of an overnight house fire where a body was found. Right now, investigators say the two incidents are not connected.
New Mount Moriah Baptist Church moves forward with positive outlook after devastating church fire
Members of New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Hueytown are now dealing with the aftermath of a fire destroying their church building.
Veterans Palace to provide housing for veterans experiencing homelessness in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Veterans Palace in Ensley will soon offer veterans experiencing homelessness a place to live, eat and grow. Veteran Palace became a non-profit organization in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process of opening the facility. Despite that hurdle, the founders remained determined to help those who fought for our country.
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a murder-suicide in Hueytown Tuesday. Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a domestic violence situation. The area was Sunset Drive and Hueytown Drive. No additional information has been provided. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
Barbers offer free haircuts to kids returning to school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer break is officially over for kids in Tuscaloosa City and County Schools. Local barber Trey Lorenza wanted to make sure kids went to school looking good and feeling confident. Lorenza, who goes by “Trey the Barber,” offered kids in the Tuscaloosa-area free haircuts Tuesday. This...
City leaders stand against exhibition driving, seek stricter consequences for participants
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders are speaking up after an exhibition driving incident over the weekend turned fatal. Both Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond and Mayor Randall Woodfin are saying changes to the law are necessary to tackle the growing issue of exhibition driving. City leaders are stressing that...
Fallen Bibb County deputy’s daughters escorted on first day of school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputy Brad Johnson was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer. On Tuesday, his daughters were escorted to their first day of Kindergarten and Middle School. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were part of the escort. Sheriff Jody Wade with...
First day postponed at Brighton School due to overnight fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Brighton School Tuesday did not head back to the classroom like other Jefferson County students. Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says the school caught fire overnight. No one was inside the school. Authorities are cleaning up and assessing to see when students...
Woman shot and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
Arson, death investigation underway in Bush Hills neighborhood
An arson and death investigation are underway after first responders found a body during a search after a house fire Tuesday morning.
Two by Two Animal Rescue in need of fosters, donations with rise in intake
Shelby County’s local nonprofit Two by Two Animal Rescue has been busier than usual the past several months. The foster-based organization, which started in Helena, currently has more than 400 animals, dogs and cats, that are being cared for by fosters across the state. Two by Two’s Executive Director...
Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department recently changed their job description for hiring potential firefighters. In the past, Alabaster Fire could only hire those already certified as a firefighter and EMT, now that is not the case. To help with their growth, diversity and recruiting, Alabaster Fire can...
Arrest following shot fired at Urban Air in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man fired a shot into Urban Air in Homewood Saturday, August 6, 2022, according to Homewood Police. Homewood Police were dispatched to a report of a fight with shots fired at Urban Air, 800 Greensprings Highway at 10:30 p.m. Officers said a man who...
35-year-old ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought after body found in burning Birmingham house
The death of a body found in a burning Birmingham home is now a homicide investigation, and police have issued an “urgent” alert for a 35-year-old man wanted for questioning. Birmingham police said they are searching for Youitt De Witt Jones, 35, in connection with the discovery of...
‘It hurts so bad’: Family devastated by death of man killed in fiery Birmingham crash
Friends and family are mourning the weekend death of a 30-year-old man killed in a fiery crash in western Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the fatality victim as Tommie James Boglin. He was 30. Boglin was on his way home after throwing a birthday party...
Women Breaking Barriers: Dulce and Isabel Rivera
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A mother-daughter duo in Shelby County is working hard to connect their heritage to their hometown. By owning the Mi Pueblo Supermarket chain and the radio stations El Jefe and La Jefa, the Rivera family's impact on the Hispanic community in central Alabama has been immense over the years, and it's still growing!
Alabama Police Department Dissolved After Officer Sent A Racist Text Message
The police chief and the assistant police chief were also suspended as a result of the controversy. In continuing bouts of ignorance across the country, an Alabama police department has come under scrutiny after a racist text message sent by one of its three officers surfaced on social media. According...
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
