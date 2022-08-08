ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hueytown, AL

wbrc.com

Mural in Birmingham brings awareness to gun violence in the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deadly violence is leaving it’s mark on Birmingham. That’s why an artist is putting a mural together calling for it to end. The mural, at the corner of 23rd Street South and 2nd Alley South, shows a hand throwing up the peace sign. Artist Kyle Holbrook hopes the mural which is one of many around the country will help spark conversations and solutions about ending gun violence.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding out hope after his car was found Tuesday near Eufaula Avenue just a block away from the scene of an overnight house fire where a body was found. Right now, investigators say the two incidents are not connected.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a murder-suicide in Hueytown Tuesday. Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a domestic violence situation. The area was Sunset Drive and Hueytown Drive. No additional information has been provided. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

Barbers offer free haircuts to kids returning to school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer break is officially over for kids in Tuscaloosa City and County Schools. Local barber Trey Lorenza wanted to make sure kids went to school looking good and feeling confident. Lorenza, who goes by “Trey the Barber,” offered kids in the Tuscaloosa-area free haircuts Tuesday. This...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Fallen Bibb County deputy’s daughters escorted on first day of school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputy Brad Johnson was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer. On Tuesday, his daughters were escorted to their first day of Kindergarten and Middle School. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were part of the escort. Sheriff Jody Wade with...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

First day postponed at Brighton School due to overnight fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Brighton School Tuesday did not head back to the classroom like other Jefferson County students. Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says the school caught fire overnight. No one was inside the school. Authorities are cleaning up and assessing to see when students...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Woman shot and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department recently changed their job description for hiring potential firefighters. In the past, Alabaster Fire could only hire those already certified as a firefighter and EMT, now that is not the case. To help with their growth, diversity and recruiting, Alabaster Fire can...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest following shot fired at Urban Air in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man fired a shot into Urban Air in Homewood Saturday, August 6, 2022, according to Homewood Police. Homewood Police were dispatched to a report of a fight with shots fired at Urban Air, 800 Greensprings Highway at 10:30 p.m. Officers said a man who...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: Dulce and Isabel Rivera

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A mother-daughter duo in Shelby County is working hard to connect their heritage to their hometown. By owning the Mi Pueblo Supermarket chain and the radio stations El Jefe and La Jefa, the Rivera family's impact on the Hispanic community in central Alabama has been immense over the years, and it's still growing!
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

