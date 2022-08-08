BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deadly violence is leaving it’s mark on Birmingham. That’s why an artist is putting a mural together calling for it to end. The mural, at the corner of 23rd Street South and 2nd Alley South, shows a hand throwing up the peace sign. Artist Kyle Holbrook hopes the mural which is one of many around the country will help spark conversations and solutions about ending gun violence.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO