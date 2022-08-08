ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

fallriverreporter.com

Fed climate bill could fuel greening of Massachusetts economy

AUG. 8, 2022…..Elected officials and environmental activists are still waiting to see what Gov. Charlie Baker will do with a reshaped clean energy bill on his desk, and they hope major legislation that cleared the U.S. Senate on Sunday will give the governor a bit of extra motivation. A...
Boston

5 takeaways from a fiery state auditor’s debate

Former Assistant Secretary of Transportation Chris Dempsey and State Sen. Diana DiZoglio attacked each other on a number of issues. Former Assistant Secretary of Transportation Chris Dempsey and State Sen. Diana DiZoglio attacked each other on issues such as transgender rights and non-disclosure agreements in government sexual harassment cases during a contentious debate between the candidates for Massachusetts state auditor.
NECN

When Will Massachusetts' First Cannabis Cafes Open?

In the final hours of the legislative session in late July, Massachusetts lawmakers passed a sweeping cannabis bill aimed at boosting the industry. One of its provisions: tackling social consumption. Once the bill becomes law, cannabis cafes will be one step closer to being able to open in the Bay...
wgbh.org

New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday

Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Massachusetts

Have you even been to Massachusetts? If you have, then you know that it's a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer. You you actually live in Massachusetts then there is really no point in trying to convince you because you already know that there is something for everybody in Massachusetts. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most certainly find something for your liking here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated places that you should visit, if you haven't already. Here they are:
MassLive.com

As Massachusetts drought continues into August, officials recommend upgrading severity to ‘critical’ in over half the state

Officials involved in drought management are recommending a critical drought declaration in four out of the seven drought regions in Massachusetts as high temperatures and low rainfall totals continue to keep the state dry. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card still needs to officially approve the suggestions from Drought...
capecoddaily.com

State Police Association of Massachusetts Endorses GOP Candidate for Congress

HYANNIS – Candidate for U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’ 9th District Jesse Brown has been endorsed by the State Police Association of Massachusetts. State Police Association President Patrick McNamara said that the agency believes Brown is the best choice to represent their members and profession. Brown is running for the Republican nomination against acute care nurse […] The post State Police Association of Massachusetts Endorses GOP Candidate for Congress appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts vs. Maine: Little League World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional

The 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Monday as Massachusetts takes on Maine. The team from Middleboro, Mass. is representing the Commonwealth as they look to continue in the LLWS and aim for Williamsport. The Massachusetts team is coming off a 1-0 win over New Hampshire (Concord) on Saturday in their opening game. On the other side, Maine squad (Bangor East) opened up their regionals run with a 3-0 win over Vermont (Brattleboro). Monday’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.

