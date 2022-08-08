Read full article on original website
Sports betting in Massachusetts: Gov. Baker offers support for substance of bill, but is ‘working through the details’
Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday afternoon that he “conceptually” supports legislation legalizing sports wagering in Massachusetts days before a deadline to act on a bill that has sat on his desk for the last week. Lawmakers sent the governor a compromise sports betting bill last week, and Baker...
WCVB
Here's what to know about Massachusetts 2022 sales tax holiday
BOSTON — Massachusetts will hold its annual sales tax holiday weekend on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, August 14. The two-day holiday lets buyers skip the usual 6.25% sales tax on some items. There are some restrictions to keep in mind for the weekend:. Anything that costs more than...
fallriverreporter.com
Fed climate bill could fuel greening of Massachusetts economy
AUG. 8, 2022…..Elected officials and environmental activists are still waiting to see what Gov. Charlie Baker will do with a reshaped clean energy bill on his desk, and they hope major legislation that cleared the U.S. Senate on Sunday will give the governor a bit of extra motivation. A...
5 takeaways from a fiery state auditor’s debate
Former Assistant Secretary of Transportation Chris Dempsey and State Sen. Diana DiZoglio attacked each other on a number of issues. Former Assistant Secretary of Transportation Chris Dempsey and State Sen. Diana DiZoglio attacked each other on issues such as transgender rights and non-disclosure agreements in government sexual harassment cases during a contentious debate between the candidates for Massachusetts state auditor.
Bristol Press
Maine defeats Massachusetts to advance to New England Regional championship game
Maine representative Bangor East Little League continued their New England Regional success Monday as they eased past Massachusetts representative Middleboro Little League to claim their second win of the tournament and advance to the championship game. Massachusetts and New Hampshire will play Wednesday at 1 p.m. to decide who will...
NECN
When Will Massachusetts' First Cannabis Cafes Open?
In the final hours of the legislative session in late July, Massachusetts lawmakers passed a sweeping cannabis bill aimed at boosting the industry. One of its provisions: tackling social consumption. Once the bill becomes law, cannabis cafes will be one step closer to being able to open in the Bay...
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
11 More Things Massachusetts Drivers Do That Make Everyone Hate Us
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. While New York might have the reputation of being the country's...
wgbh.org
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns
After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.75 per gallon
According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.75 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.89.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
3 beautiful but underrated places in Massachusetts
Have you even been to Massachusetts? If you have, then you know that it's a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer. You you actually live in Massachusetts then there is really no point in trying to convince you because you already know that there is something for everybody in Massachusetts. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most certainly find something for your liking here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated places that you should visit, if you haven't already. Here they are:
As Massachusetts drought continues into August, officials recommend upgrading severity to ‘critical’ in over half the state
Officials involved in drought management are recommending a critical drought declaration in four out of the seven drought regions in Massachusetts as high temperatures and low rainfall totals continue to keep the state dry. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card still needs to officially approve the suggestions from Drought...
theberkshireedge.com
CONNECTIONS: The once-disputed Boston Corners was once too isolated to police
Last year, I wrote about Mt. Washington and its border problems. The border war started the day Massachusetts established the border. The 21-square-mile plateau that is Mt. Washington was claimed by both New York and Massachusetts. In 1724, in exchange for 460 pounds, 3 barrels of cider, and 30 quarts...
Do The Electronic Toll Gantries On The Massachusetts Turnpike Clock Your Speed?
I did some traveling to the eastern part of the state over the weekend, which included 130 miles on the Mass. Pike, and yes, I DON'T have a transponder (EZ-Pass). I really don't know why, either, like it's just pure laziness at this point. The Pay By Plate MA Invoice.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Massachusetts
A list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
foxbangor.com
Bangor Little League moves within 1 game of World Series with win over Massachusetts
BRISTOL, Conn. – Bangor Little League’s run to Williamsport continued on Monday, taking down Massachusetts 10-4 to climb within one game from reaching the Little League World Series. Bangor came into Monday’s game following a 3-0 win over Vermont in which Jacoby Harvey recorded 14 strikeouts for his...
capecoddaily.com
State Police Association of Massachusetts Endorses GOP Candidate for Congress
HYANNIS – Candidate for U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’ 9th District Jesse Brown has been endorsed by the State Police Association of Massachusetts. State Police Association President Patrick McNamara said that the agency believes Brown is the best choice to represent their members and profession. Brown is running for the Republican nomination against acute care nurse […] The post State Police Association of Massachusetts Endorses GOP Candidate for Congress appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Massachusetts vs. Maine: Little League World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional
The 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Monday as Massachusetts takes on Maine. The team from Middleboro, Mass. is representing the Commonwealth as they look to continue in the LLWS and aim for Williamsport. The Massachusetts team is coming off a 1-0 win over New Hampshire (Concord) on Saturday in their opening game. On the other side, Maine squad (Bangor East) opened up their regionals run with a 3-0 win over Vermont (Brattleboro). Monday’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources asking public to keep an eye out for spotted lanternfly pest
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is asking the public to keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as spotted lanternfly as the pest is now active and has been seen in several parts of Massachusetts. In addition to the agricultural impacts it causes, spotted...
