A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again

Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
Another Altercation Reported at Disney Parks

A couple of days ago, a TikToker captured another unfortunate altercation at Disney Parks. The incident occurred before one of Disneyland Park’s parades. A large number of Guests can be seen in the background and along the parade route in the video, during one of Disneyland’s busiest seasons of the year. The person recording, @shy_503 can be heard sighing in frustration as she watches a disagreement between a few different men.
Light-Up Groot Sketchbook Ornament Arrives at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you ever dreamed of starting your own version of The Tivan Collection (which if you read this site, you probably already have), you can now add Groot to your holiday collection with this new light-up Sketchbook ornament we found at Disney Home in the Downtown Disney District.
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
New Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bring a little adventure to your fridge with a new poster-style Pirates of the Caribbean magnet from Walt Disney World. We picked ours up at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet — $11.99...
Walls Up Around Matterhorn Bobsleds as Refurbishment Begins at Disneyland

Guests will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to yodel and scream on the iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland as its refurbishment has begun. To that end, walls are already up around the attraction, and even some scaffolds are now in place to facilitate work on the more than 60 year-old coaster.
Will Disney Announce A Wreck-It Ralph Attraction for Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland at D23 Expo?

We’ve written thoroughly about the rumored announcements for Disneyland’s Tomorrowland that may come out of D23 Expo next month, but what about Walt Disney World? Florida’s Tomorrowland is also undergoing a bit of a transformation — there’s an entire new roller coaster there now. But what will Josh D’Amaro have to say about it during “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products?”
Guest Climbs In Fountain, Poses as Decoration at Tokyo DisneySea

While guests at the Tokyo Disney Resort are largely known for ardently following the rules and causing little trouble, it seems even the Japan resort isn’t immune to the recent trend of guests going out-of-bounds for social media clout. In a Tweet posted by @DisneySea20, we see the guest,...
Refurbishment Takes Over Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure

As we exit the busy summer season, it’s time for refurbishments to take over the Disneyland Resort. The latest victim of this is the Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure, which we found with walls and scaffolds up today. New construction walls are in place surrounding Hollywood Lounge as...
Walt Disney World Quietly Lifts Two-Per-Item Limit on Most Merchandise

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. According to multiple Cast Members, the two-per-item limit instituted last year to curb reselling online has quietly been lifted for most items around Walt Disney World, with a few exceptions. After consulting with several Cast Members and...
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Loungefly Ears Sail into Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New “Pirates of the Caribbean” Loungefly ear bands as sparkly as a pirate’s treasure have been found at Disneyland Park in Emporium. ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Loungefly Ears — $39.99. The ear...
