Caught on video: Chicago police seek suspect who shoved man onto CTA train tracks

 1 day ago

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly pushed someone onto CTA train tracks on the city's Near West Side.

In a video released by police, the suspect is seen crossing paths with a man, who they push from the platform and onto the tracks.

The victim, 26 years old, was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

It happened Friday at a station in the 400 Block of South Damen Avenue, where Blue Line trains travel through.

Police asked anyone who sees the suspect to call 911. Police said not to approach the suspect.

Sagi
2d ago

thank God he didn't hit the third rail. what is wrong with people thou they don't value others people's lives bit God forbidden something happens to one of their love ones.

T Cochran
2d ago

not only was the cameras watching but God sees everything... "vengeance is mine", said the Lord

Paula Blissett
2d ago

People are loosing they're minds. in just 18 months, this country has been turned inside out. I'm glad the man was alright 👍 👌 🙏 🙌 A lawless America 🇺🇸 ...

