Caught on video: Chicago police seek suspect who shoved man onto CTA train tracks

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly pushed someone onto CTA train tracks on the city's Near West Side.

In a video released by police, the suspect is seen crossing paths with a man, who they push from the platform and onto the tracks.

The victim, 26 years old, was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

It happened Friday at a station in the 400 Block of South Damen Avenue, where Blue Line trains travel through.

Police asked anyone who sees the suspect to call 911. Police said not to approach the suspect.