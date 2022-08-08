ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation tied to the murder of four Muslim men. Police say 51-year-old Muhammad Syed was taken into custody last night near Santa Rosa, roughly 118 miles east of Albuquerque. According to APD, Syed is currently being charged two of the four homicides under investigation. Those […]
webcenterfairbanks.com

Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque

(AP) - Police announced a breakthrough Tuesday in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, charging a man from Afghanistan — himself a Muslim — with two of the slayings and identifying him as a prime suspect in the other killings that put the entire community on edge.
KRQE News 13

Muslims fleeing Albuquerque, Afghan community remembers 4th victim

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those in the Afghan community remember Naeem Hussain for putting others before himself. “We usually throw some cultural parties and some gatherings. We saw him many times over there; he was a good boy, hardworking boy,” Salim Ansari, the President of the Afghan Society of New Mexico, said.
KRQE News 13

FBI looking for ‘bundled-up bandit’ accused of robbing a bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque police are asking for assistance identifying a man they are calling, “the bundled-up bandit.” Officials say he robbed the Western Commerce Bank at 1910 Wyoming Blvd. Monday morning. Officials say around 9:15 a.m. Monday morning he entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He received an undisclosed […]
KRQE News 13

Driver of deadly high-speed crash taken into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect charged in a horrific crash that killed a husband and wife is now in custody. Video for July of last year was released after Omar Martinez crashed into Robert and Bonnie Hartwig at the intersection of Lomas and Louisiana. The couple died at the hospital. Almost eight months after the crash, […]
KRQE News 13

APD seeks vehicle of interest in homicide investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials held a news conference Sunday to provide an update on the ongoing investigation into four murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque. Friday night, the fourth killing of a Muslim man since November happened in the area of Grand and Truman NE. The victim was ambushed and shot – just like […]
KRQE News 13

APD investigates homicide at foothills apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the foothills area Sunday. Police responded to a shooting call around 6:25 a.m. at the Copper Ridge Apartments at 557 Tramway Blvd. NE. Officials say when police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man died from his wounds at the scene. […]
KRQE News 13

APD: Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque. APD says around 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Madeira Dr. Police say when officers arrived on scene they found one person dead on scene. Officials say they do […]
KRQE News 13

Video shows thief squeezing through window, stealing six guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — We’re getting a better look at the burglary of Calibers Gun Shop. A new video shows how the thief got inside and made off with more than six thousand dollars worth of firearms. Surveillance video shows how a thief squeezed through a tiny window, but he made one big mistake that made it really easy to figure out who he was.
rrobserver.com

Police investigating hit-and-run fatal pedestrian crash in Albuquerque

A male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Central early this morning, Albuquerque police say. “After he was struck, the vehicle fled the scene,” Albuquerque Police Department Spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said in an email. Atkins said it is unclear whether the pedestrian...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico reviewing thousands of cannabis cases for expungement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with cannabis-related charges are seeing their cases re-evaluated. Many of those charges are likely to be expunged from the records, but some people involved raise questions about the process. Last year, New Mexico lawmakers legalized the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Lawmakers also passed an accompanying bill to automatically […]
KRQE News 13

Rio Communities is getting their own police department

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A small New Mexico city has decided enough is enough; they’re getting their own police force. Rio Communities near Belen okayed a big tax hike to launch a police department. Currently, the city pays the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office $150,000 a year for a deputy to patrol the city of 5,000 residents.
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO arrest barricaded individual in south valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say a robbery suspect barricaded himself inside of a south valley home. The SWAT team was on the scene and Foothill Road was closed between Amalia and Leo was closed. BCSO says the man stole two car batteries from an AutoZone on Isleta when employees tried to stop […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daniella Cressman

A Funeral Was Held for Two Muslim Men Whose Killings Police Believe May Be Connected

"People sprinkle dirt over the grave of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, August 5, 2022. A funeral service was held for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Friday. Both Muslim men were shot and killed near their homes only six days apart and law enforcement believes one suspect could be responsible for killing three Muslim men in the past nine months." —Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal.
