People
Suspect Detained After 4 Muslim Men Are Killed in New Mexico in Slayings Police Believe Are Connected
Update: On Tuesday, Albuquerque Police Chief Ray Schultz announced on Twitter that authorities have detained the driver of a vehicle "believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque." According to Schultz, the suspect "is our primary suspect for the murders." Police in Albuquerque, N.M.,...
Suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation tied to the murder of four Muslim men. Police say 51-year-old Muhammad Syed was taken into custody last night near Santa Rosa, roughly 118 miles east of Albuquerque. According to APD, Syed is currently being charged two of the four homicides under investigation. Those […]
webcenterfairbanks.com
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
(AP) - Police announced a breakthrough Tuesday in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, charging a man from Afghanistan — himself a Muslim — with two of the slayings and identifying him as a prime suspect in the other killings that put the entire community on edge.
Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2. However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to […]
KRQE News 13
Muslims fleeing Albuquerque, Afghan community remembers 4th victim
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those in the Afghan community remember Naeem Hussain for putting others before himself. “We usually throw some cultural parties and some gatherings. We saw him many times over there; he was a good boy, hardworking boy,” Salim Ansari, the President of the Afghan Society of New Mexico, said.
FBI looking for ‘bundled-up bandit’ accused of robbing a bank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque police are asking for assistance identifying a man they are calling, “the bundled-up bandit.” Officials say he robbed the Western Commerce Bank at 1910 Wyoming Blvd. Monday morning. Officials say around 9:15 a.m. Monday morning he entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He received an undisclosed […]
rrobserver.com
Conviction made in multi-jurisdictional organized retail crime spree that includes Rio Rancho
ALBUQUERQUE — Davina Quintana has been convicted on 11 different counts of shoplifting in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. As a result of a guilty pleas, Quintana faces up to 12 years in prison. “Organized retail criminals endanger innocent lives and increase costs to consumers, and we must put a...
Driver of deadly high-speed crash taken into custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect charged in a horrific crash that killed a husband and wife is now in custody. Video for July of last year was released after Omar Martinez crashed into Robert and Bonnie Hartwig at the intersection of Lomas and Louisiana. The couple died at the hospital. Almost eight months after the crash, […]
APD seeks vehicle of interest in homicide investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials held a news conference Sunday to provide an update on the ongoing investigation into four murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque. Friday night, the fourth killing of a Muslim man since November happened in the area of Grand and Truman NE. The victim was ambushed and shot – just like […]
APD investigates homicide at foothills apartment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the foothills area Sunday. Police responded to a shooting call around 6:25 a.m. at the Copper Ridge Apartments at 557 Tramway Blvd. NE. Officials say when police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man died from his wounds at the scene. […]
APD: Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque. APD says around 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Madeira Dr. Police say when officers arrived on scene they found one person dead on scene. Officials say they do […]
erienewsnow.com
One of four Muslim men slain in potentially linked Albuquerque killings remembered as 'brilliant public servant'
A 27-year-old Muslim man killed last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is being remembered as a "brilliant public servant" committed to "improving conditions and inclusivity for disadvantaged minorities," according to the mayor of the city he worked for. Police believe the death of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain on August 1 could...
KRQE News 13
Video shows thief squeezing through window, stealing six guns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — We’re getting a better look at the burglary of Calibers Gun Shop. A new video shows how the thief got inside and made off with more than six thousand dollars worth of firearms. Surveillance video shows how a thief squeezed through a tiny window, but he made one big mistake that made it really easy to figure out who he was.
rrobserver.com
Police investigating hit-and-run fatal pedestrian crash in Albuquerque
A male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Central early this morning, Albuquerque police say. “After he was struck, the vehicle fled the scene,” Albuquerque Police Department Spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said in an email. Atkins said it is unclear whether the pedestrian...
New Mexico reviewing thousands of cannabis cases for expungement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with cannabis-related charges are seeing their cases re-evaluated. Many of those charges are likely to be expunged from the records, but some people involved raise questions about the process. Last year, New Mexico lawmakers legalized the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Lawmakers also passed an accompanying bill to automatically […]
KRQE News 13
Rio Communities is getting their own police department
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A small New Mexico city has decided enough is enough; they’re getting their own police force. Rio Communities near Belen okayed a big tax hike to launch a police department. Currently, the city pays the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office $150,000 a year for a deputy to patrol the city of 5,000 residents.
BCSO arrest barricaded individual in south valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say a robbery suspect barricaded himself inside of a south valley home. The SWAT team was on the scene and Foothill Road was closed between Amalia and Leo was closed. BCSO says the man stole two car batteries from an AutoZone on Isleta when employees tried to stop […]
A Funeral Was Held for Two Muslim Men Whose Killings Police Believe May Be Connected
"People sprinkle dirt over the grave of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, August 5, 2022. A funeral service was held for Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Friday. Both Muslim men were shot and killed near their homes only six days apart and law enforcement believes one suspect could be responsible for killing three Muslim men in the past nine months." —Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal.
Santa Fe officer recognized for rescuing children from hot car
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer is being recognized for rescuing two children from a hot vehicle in July. Officer Oscar Holguin was sent to a grocery store for a welfare check on two young children locked in a vehicle. When Holguin arrived, he saw the vehicle had been turned off, widows rolled […]
APD investigates 2 separate overnight shootings in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people are dead in two separate shootings that took place in southeast Albuquerque overnight. Just after midnight Friday evening, Albuquerque police were dispatched to reports of a shooting near the area of Truman Street and Grand Avenue NE, just east of Nob Hill. One person died at the scene. Then, around 1:30 […]
