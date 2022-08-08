Read full article on original website
WJCL
Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
WJCL
Longtime Savannah restaurant severely damaged by overnight fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime Savannah restaurant has suffered extensive damage after an early morning fire. Pearl's Saltwater Grille is 50% destroyed following a the fire that appears to have started in the kitchen area. Multiple units from Chatham Emergency Services responded to an alarm at 7000 La Roche...
Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
Felony Suspect Ashton Mingle Dies In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
On Sunday morning, a man wanted on a felony warrant died in a motor-vehicle crash in Bulloch County. The crash happened on the Pulaski Highway bridge when the driver struck and crashed through rail and went into the water.
Parker’s offers $5k for info leading to arrest in deadly Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting outside one of its gas stations. Myles Bright was shot and killed on July 25 at the Parker’s gas station on Victory Drive. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the 28-year-old was shot and killed […]
WTGS
Body recovered from Savannah River after individual allegedly jumped in, officials confirm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department recovered a body from the Savannah River where an individual reportedly jumped in near River Street, according to a Tweet sent out around 3 p.m. Savannah Police will investigate the incident and work to identify the body. According to Savannah Police...
WJCL
Have you seen him? Police in Savannah searching for missing 14-year-old boy
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Savannah need your help finding a teen who has been missing nearly a week. According to Savannah Police, Dezreon Roy, 14, was last seen August 5 on the 6000 block of Damascus Road. Dezreon is described as 5 feet...
yourislandnews.com
No injuries reported in downtown Beaufort shooting
Several shots were fired near a downtown restaurant in Beaufort on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10. There were no injuries resulting from the gunfire. A social media post from the Beaufort Police Department stated that the incident was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Port Republic and Carteret streets.
WTGS
Savannah launches community survey to gather feedback on police chief search
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah launched a survey Wednesday afternoon to gather community feedback regarding their search for a new police chief. According to a release, the survey will help the city in finding out what traits, expertise and experience matter to Savannahians in their next chief.
wtoc.com
Crews respond to house fire on Leon Village Drive
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews have responded to a house fire on Leon Village Drive in Garden City. The fire started just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. The fire chief tells WTOC one person was in the home at the time of the fire but they were able to escape.
Deadly crash ends after driver hits bridge, ends up in water in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A deadly crash ended in Bulloch County after the driver struck a bridge and then ended up in the water. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Ashton Mingle, 27, took police on a high-speed chase around 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 7. Mingle was driving on a suspended license and was […]
Crew finds body in area where person went missing in Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews have found a body in the area where a person went missing in the Savannah River. The Savannah Fire Department said the body was found Monday evening. The Savannah Police Department is investigating. No further details were released. SFD scanned the water of the Savannah River with Savannah Fire Marine […]
‘It’s very bad’: Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units. “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation. […]
WTGS
Savannah felon faces up to life in prison for 6 armed robberies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County man faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long spree of armed robberies, according to a press release. According to court documents and testimony, Anthony Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, robbed six convenience stores in...
wtoc.com
Parker’s offering $5,000 reward in July Homicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the July 25 shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old, Savannah police say. Myles Bright was shot around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Parker’s gas station in the...
Emergency crews respond to water rescue on Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – River Street is open after emergency crews responded to a water rescue on Sunday evening. Officials say they have ended their search for the night. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a person reportedly jumped into the Savannah River. Savannah Fire Marine 1 was part of the search as well as […]
wtoc.com
Suspect in church burglary turns self into police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a suspect who reportedly burglarized a church in July has turned himself in. Police say 18-year old Kamari Javonn Johnson stole money from the Southside Assembly of God on July 26. They say he broke in by throwing an object through the window and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
walterborolive.com
Sure Shots shooter turns himself in
The person accused of fatally shooting a Colleton man at a local club has been taken into custody. Shannon Kinnard, 39, of Walterboro, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He turned himself into local authorities on August 3. According to...
WTGS
Bulloch County Sheriff's Office releases dash cam video showing deadly vehicle pursuit
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) released a dashcam video Wednesday showing the vehicle pursuit that resulted in the death of 27-year-old Ashton Mingle. BCSO released the video on Facebook, explaining that there have been questions and commentary by the general public since the...
blufftontoday.com
Two men arrested after shooting in Bluffton's New Riverside area
The Bluffton Police Department said it has arrested two men who were involved in a reported shooting Aug. 7 on New Riverside Road. Jh'leel Kanye Hoover and Memphis Shakur Daniels were apprehended Monday after police located one of the vehicles that was involved in the shooting at The Village at New Riverside.
