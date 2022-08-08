ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Longtime Savannah restaurant severely damaged by overnight fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime Savannah restaurant has suffered extensive damage after an early morning fire. Pearl's Saltwater Grille is 50% destroyed following a the fire that appears to have started in the kitchen area. Multiple units from Chatham Emergency Services responded to an alarm at 7000 La Roche...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
yourislandnews.com

No injuries reported in downtown Beaufort shooting

Several shots were fired near a downtown restaurant in Beaufort on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10. There were no injuries resulting from the gunfire. A social media post from the Beaufort Police Department stated that the incident was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Port Republic and Carteret streets.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Crews respond to house fire on Leon Village Drive

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews have responded to a house fire on Leon Village Drive in Garden City. The fire started just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. The fire chief tells WTOC one person was in the home at the time of the fire but they were able to escape.
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

Crew finds body in area where person went missing in Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews have found a body in the area where a person went missing in the Savannah River. The Savannah Fire Department said the body was found Monday evening. The Savannah Police Department is investigating. No further details were released. SFD scanned the water of the Savannah River with Savannah Fire Marine […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah felon faces up to life in prison for 6 armed robberies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County man faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long spree of armed robberies, according to a press release. According to court documents and testimony, Anthony Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, robbed six convenience stores in...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Parker's offering $5,000 reward in July Homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the July 25 shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old, Savannah police say. Myles Bright was shot around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Parker’s gas station in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Emergency crews respond to water rescue on Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – River Street is open after emergency crews responded to a water rescue on Sunday evening. Officials say they have ended their search for the night. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a person reportedly jumped into the Savannah River. Savannah Fire Marine 1 was part of the search as well as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect in church burglary turns self into police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a suspect who reportedly burglarized a church in July has turned himself in. Police say 18-year old Kamari Javonn Johnson stole money from the Southside Assembly of God on July 26. They say he broke in by throwing an object through the window and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

Sure Shots shooter turns himself in

The person accused of fatally shooting a Colleton man at a local club has been taken into custody. Shannon Kinnard, 39, of Walterboro, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He turned himself into local authorities on August 3. According to...
WALTERBORO, SC
blufftontoday.com

Two men arrested after shooting in Bluffton's New Riverside area

The Bluffton Police Department said it has arrested two men who were involved in a reported shooting Aug. 7 on New Riverside Road. Jh'leel Kanye Hoover and Memphis Shakur Daniels were apprehended Monday after police located one of the vehicles that was involved in the shooting at The Village at New Riverside.
BLUFFTON, SC

