Road closure leads to new traffic pattern in Duncan

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A road closure leads to a new traffic pattern in Duncan.

According to the Duncan Police Department , Palmetto Corp will be installing lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday to install new traffic markings on SC290 and a new traffic pattern.

The following is the new traffic pattern.

The eastbound outside lane will be closed from McAulay Road to the intersection of the I-85 northbound on-ramp and the I-85 southbound exit ramp.

Officers said this closure will remain in place for the rest of the project.

