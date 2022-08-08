ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road closure leads to new traffic pattern in Duncan

By Sydney Broadus
 2 days ago

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A road closure leads to a new traffic pattern in Duncan.

According to the Duncan Police Department , Palmetto Corp will be installing lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday to install new traffic markings on SC290 and a new traffic pattern.

Construction on Hwy. 290 interchange underway, when to expect delays

The following is the new traffic pattern.

The eastbound outside lane will be closed from McAulay Road to the intersection of the I-85 northbound on-ramp and the I-85 southbound exit ramp.

Officers said this closure will remain in place for the rest of the project.

2 hospitalized following house fire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were hospitalized following a house fire Sunday evening in Asheville. According to the Asheville Fire Department, firefighters responded at 8:10 p.m. to a house fire in the 100 block of Fairfax Avenue. Firefighters said two people were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thejournalonline.com

Hwy. 8 Fatality

West Pelzer firefighters work to free a passenger after a head on wreck on Highway 8 at Looper Road Saturday afternoon. A Chevrolet was traveling east on Highway 8 when the driver apparently crossed the center line and struck a Dodge head on. The driver of the Chevrolet was killed. He and the passenger in the Dodge had to be cut from the wreckage. Both occupants in the Dodge were taken to Prisma Health Greenville by Medshore. Piercetown firefighters also assisted along with QRV’s. (Photo by David Rogers)
PELZER, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist identified after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who crashed into a tree in Laurens County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Hwy. 39 on Sunday. Troopers say a Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Hwy....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
