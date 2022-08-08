Road closure leads to new traffic pattern in Duncan
DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A road closure leads to a new traffic pattern in Duncan.
According to the Duncan Police Department , Palmetto Corp will be installing lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday to install new traffic markings on SC290 and a new traffic pattern.Construction on Hwy. 290 interchange underway, when to expect delays
The following is the new traffic pattern.
The eastbound outside lane will be closed from McAulay Road to the intersection of the I-85 northbound on-ramp and the I-85 southbound exit ramp.
Officers said this closure will remain in place for the rest of the project.
