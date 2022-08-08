Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Monday update #2: More details on air park incident in which 1 person died, 8 firefighters treated
WILMINGTON — One person died in the incident Sunday at the Wilmington Air Park in which an automatic fire suppression system deployed a huge mass of foam just before 2 p.m. Tim Law, 55, an employee of Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (AMES) where he was a production supervisor in the Heavy Maintenance Department, died in the incident. He was an employee there for one and a half years.
wnewsj.com
REMINDER: First-responder ‘active aggressor’ training at WHS Wednesday morning
WILMINGTON — The active aggressor exercise is scheduled to take place at the Wilmington High School on the morning of Wednesday, August 10. This exercise will include multiple first response agencies throughout Clinton County and will implement rescue task force (RTF) tactics between law enforcement and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.
wnewsj.com
WPD WANTED WEDNESDAY
The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.
wnewsj.com
Fire suppression foam at Wilmington Air Park blankets hangar, many first responders
WILMINGTON — An apparent malfunction of an automatic fire suppression system utilizing foam caused some scary moments and a mammoth mess Sunday afternoon at the Wilmington Air Park. Details are sketchy as the scene remains active cleaning the foam out of the hangar in which the foam dropped. A...
NTSB: CareFlight pilot didn’t see power lines before ‘hard landing’ at Butler County crash scene
MILFORD TWP., Butler County — A CareFlight medical helicopter pilot checked but was unable to locate power lines near an emergency landing zone at a Butler County vehicle crash scene, causing the chopper to make a hard landing last month. >>PREVIOUS REPORT: CareFlight makes ‘hard landing’ while responding to...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union
UNION, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Boone County dispatchers confirmed that there is a working structure fire on the 11000 block of...
Washington Missourian
Fire destroys Union garage
No one was injured but a garage at a southeastern Union home was destroyed in a fire Monday. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lakefield Court, near East Central College. Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said the two people at home were able to get out of the single-story house before firefighters arrived.
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
‘Unreality became his reality;’ Psychologist analyzes document from Butler Twp. shooting suspect
DAYTON — While investigators said they will release more information on the deadly neighborhood attacks that took place in Butler Township within the next few days, the question of why they took place may take longer to answer. Psychologist Dr. Kathy Platoni sat with News Center 7′s Mike Campbell...
1 killed, 1 arrested after Middletown hit-and-run
Around 9 p.m. Monday 62-year-old Donald Williams was riding a motorized bike south on Roosevelt Avenue and 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance was traveling north, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
linknky.com
Body recovered near Newport bridge
A body was recovered from the Ohio River near the Taylor-Southgate Bridge in Newport around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Newport Fire Department. Fire officials were hesitant to provide more information on the recovered body until it has been properly identified. The Campbell County Coroner’s office is working to identify the body and contact relatives as of Monday afternoon, Newport Fire officials said.
Crews battle Dayton commercial building fire
Regional Dispatch reported that heavy fire could be seen from the roof of a one-story commercial building on Needmore Road.
Man arrested after fatal hit-skip crash in Middletown
After the crash, OSHP said that the 24-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested by Middletown police. He is facing charges of aggravated homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.
Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
1 killed after motorized bicycle crash in Middletown; Suspect arrested after fleeing scene
MIDDLETOWN — One man died after a motorized bicycle crash in Middletown Monday night. Troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Roosevelt Avenue in Middletown around 9:02 p.m. Preliminary investigations showed troopers that Donald Williams, 62, of Miamisburg, was going...
WKRC
Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
Postal employee arrested following theft investigation in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY — An area postal employee was arrested following a months-long theft investigation in Preble County. Deputies began an investigation in late May of 2022 after receiving complaints that mail was possibly being opened and money/gift cards being removed before it was delivered to homes in the Eldorado area, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
WKRC
Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
19-year-old dead after ATV crash in Adams Co.; Troopers investigating
ADAMS COUNTY — One man died after an ATV crash in Adams County Sunday evening. Preliminary investigations showed troopers a 2005 Honda TRX400EX ATV driven by Montgomery K. Myers, 19, of Winchester, was traveling westbound on Louisville Road. Myers drove off the right side of the roadway and hit...
