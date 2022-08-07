Read full article on original website
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
wolbbaltimore.com
I Left America For Vacation In Africa And Never Came Back
Almost a decade ago, I left my promising job in New York City to move to Ethiopia. Now I have a business, a husband, and a daughter in a world that did not quite raise me. Descending from Ethiopian roots and an upbringing overflowing with Habesha culture is a heavy crown I wear with prestige. However, being the first person in my family born and raised in the United States of America is a hat I wear with pride. Having the best of both worlds within me and blossoming into the woman I have become, yet, I still feel like an outsider in both countries. Home is where the heart is and right now my heart is in Ethiopia but America is my home.
Voices: African countries want our history back – Britain should return the Benin Bronzes
Last month, I visited Germany to sign an agreement for the return of 1,130 Benin Bronzes – the hand-cast sculptures that once lined the historic palaces of Benin kingdom in my country, Nigeria. Looted during a punitive colonial expedition in 1897, this act of repatriation returns our bronzes to their rightful home.However, Germany was not the former colonial power in Nigeria. Nor did they steal the intricate narrative plaques that once decorated the pillars of palaces, the commemorative brass-cast heads of rulers that stood on altars, or other religious and cultural ceremonial objects.It was the British that sold our treasures...
travelnoire.com
"I Landed In Brazil As An Expat, Not A Sexpat"
Jeff Nitty Ransom, 68, is a Black expat in São Paulo, Brazil. Living in the largest city in South America since 1991, his story began after he met Fatima, his Brazilian ex-wife, in Miami. Two years later, they landed in São Paulo, where he taught executive business English for 20 years at multinational companies located in Brazil. After 31 years of living in Brazil, Ransom is now working to represent Brazilian companies contemplating exporting to Ghana.
The devil went down to Gambia! The surprising history of African country music
When a Zimbabwean Twitter account posted images of wedding guests moonwalking to Kenny Rogers, many were surprised. But the ties between US country and Africa reach back to its commercial outset
The Solomonic Dynasty claims that Ethiopian kings are descendants of the biblical King Solomon
Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, a member of the Solomonid DynastyCredit: unknown; an official portrait of which b/w copies were distributed ; Public Domain Image. The Solomonic Dynasty (or Solomonid Dynasty) is a dynasty of Ethiopian emperors who claimed that they were descended from the biblical King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba.
Child of two separate human races born in ancient times
The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved. A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.
natureworldnews.com
Miners from Angola Discover the Largest Pink Diamond Ever in 300 Years
Rare and one of the most awaited, as experts would describe it. Miners in Angola have uncovered a massive pink diamond that may be the biggest gem of its kind, found in the past 300 years. Largest Pink Diamond. According to the latest news from both local and international news...
This 170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be the Largest Found in the Past 300 Years
Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to discover a pink diamond, let alone the biggest one in three centuries. Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Company has unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond that it claims is the largest such stone found in 300 years. Dubbed the “Lulo Rose,” the gem was discovered at the company’s Lulo alluvial diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, according to a statement shared on Wednesday. The diamond is expected to fetch in the millions at a forthcoming auction run by Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam. In fact, it could even eclipse...
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
‘Face of the first European’: Archeologists in Spain may have found continent’s oldest human fossil
Archaeologists in Spain claimed to have found what could be the oldest human fossil unearthed in Europe, likely dating back some 1.4 million years ago. Researchers associated with the non-profit Atapuerca Foundation say the oldest hominid fossil found in Europe until now was a jawbone unearthed in the Atapuerca mountain range of northern Spain in 2007 that was estimated to be 1.2 million years old.The new fossil discovery, which is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, consists of another jawbone fragment unearthed at the same site, about 2m below the layer of earth where the 2007 jawbone...
Chile sinkhole grows large enough to swallow France's Arc de Triomphe
Aug 7 (Reuters) - (In Aug. 7 story, Lundin Mining corrects information to add Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd as a co-owner of the property in paragraph 6.) A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
China drills show Beijing is developing the ability to strangle Taiwan, experts say
China's military exercises show Beijing doesn't need to invade Taiwan to control it -- rather it can strangle the self-ruled island, cutting it off from the outside world, Chinese and American analysts say.
The Weather Channel
Customer Finds 100 Million-Year-Old Footprints Belonging to World’s Largest Dinosaur Species At a Restaurant in China!
Imagine walking into a restaurant in search of something delicious, only to find dinosaur footprints dating back to the Cretaceous! Believe it or not, that’s precisely what happened with a palaeontology-enthusiast in China earlier this month. On July 10, Ou Hongtao visited a restaurant in Leshan (based in China’s...
Ancient sanctuary used by Roman soldiers nearly 2,000 years ago found in the Netherlands
One of the most extensive ancient Roman temple complexes in northern Europe, which includes sacrificial altars used by soldiers on a far frontier of the Roman Empire, has been unearthed in the Netherlands. The first century A.D. site — known as a temple sanctuary — was located near the fork...
2 weeks after the Nazis captured Paris, the British launched their own mission to knock out what was left of France's navy
The British navy went to French Algeria in July 1940 intending to "use whatever force may be necessary" to keep French warships out of Axis hands.
Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Mexico, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts to the Nigerian government that were taken forcibly more than a century ago. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects — which notably include a share of sculptures known as Benin bronzes — that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the museum's Board of Trustees.
Is British Museum’s stance shifting on Parthenon marbles return?
“Stolen goods”; “Looted by the Brits”; “Did you steal this like the Parthenon marbles?”. A glance at the social media channels of the British Museum underlines why, when it comes to the long-disputed Acropolis sculptures, it is so eager to “change the temperature of the debate”.
